Flau’Jae Johnson tells Stephen A. Smith growth of women’s basketball has been ‘life-changing’

Women’s basketball, both at the collegiate and WNBA levels, is arguably the fastest-growing sport in America right now.

LSU has been at the forefront of that growth with players like Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson becoming some of the most well-known and highly valued athletes in the nation when it comes to NIL.

The latter recently appeared for an interview with Stephen A. Smith in which she explained how the growth of the game has directly impacted her, calling it “life-changing.”

“It’s honestly been life-changing. I’m not going to lie,” Johnson said, per On3. “And I’m in the midst of it, but I’m still a fan of the game. I’m still a fan of seeing Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese — like all of these figures change the game and to be a part of it, as a fan first, is so dope even doing stuff like this. So just coming up into it and being able to impact it has been amazing.”

Johnson said the timing of her rise to prominence was convenient as it coincided with the advent of NIL in college sports.

“It was a perfect time,” Johnson said. “That’s when it started to become big. Everybody thought the men are going to be the face of NIL and then boom — the women, we started running it, and getting all of the brand deals … Everybody watches women’s sports now.”

Johnson returns to LSU for her junior season in 2024-25, and she could be poised to become one of the best players in the nation this season.

