Flau’jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith collaborate for NIL deal

Hailey Van Lith and Flau'Jae Johnson are no longer teammates on the court, but they’re still working together in the NIL field.

Van Lith and Johnson collaborated on an NIL deal with Apple Cash. A commercial made for social media shows the two having a conversation with Johnson poking fun at Van Lith’s baking.

These two have been at the forefront of NIL in women’s college basketball so seeing them strike a deal with a major company like Apple is no surprise. According to On3, Johnson has the 14th-best NIL valuation in college sports at 1.2 million. With some stars moving on to the WNBA, that makes her the top name in women’s basketball.

Johnson is one of two LSU athletes in the top 20, joined by Garrett Nussmeier.

Although no longer teammates, current LSU star Flau’jae Johnson and former Tiger Hailey van Lith teamed up for a light-hearted NIL deal with Apple Cash.@TaliaGoodmanWBB: https://t.co/FblXVoeaAr pic.twitter.com/zBHn1UqwxV — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) May 2, 2024

Van Lith, who recently transferred to TCU, sits 70th per On3’s NIL 100.

Johnson and Van Lith made an Elite Eight run together at LSU last year before falling to Caitlin Clark and Iowa.

