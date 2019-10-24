Flattery will get you nowhere with Myles Garrett

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has spoken glowingly regarding Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. That won’t impact Garrett’s desire to knock quarterback Tom Brady into next week.

“He is pretty much impossible to block,” Belichick told Cleveland media on Tuesday. “They put him in a lot of different places so you do not always know where he is going to be, but wherever he is, you better find him and block him or he will ruin the game.”

Belichick then rattled off Garrett’s attributes.

“Got great power and explosion,” Belichick said. “Good get off. Very athletic. He is blocked but then he does not stay blocked. He comes free quickly and escapes and gets off blocks. Plays with a lot of power. He is certainly not a finesse player. He is a very explosive, powerful guy that is also athletic enough to do very rare things. He can close ground in a hurry and get off blocks with his strength, quickness, explosiveness and instincts. He is a smart player. Finds the ball and finds it quickly. He impacts the game defensively. Better be able to handle on their play or he can ruin a game for you.”

On Wednesday, Garrett was asked by reporters about Belichick’s assessment that Garrett is “pretty much impossible to block.”

“It is a major compliment from one of the best to ever do it,” Garrett said. “Definitely appreciate it. At the end of the day, compliments are not going to stop me from getting to Brady.”

That’s funny, and it also reflects an edge that adds a hard dash of intimidation to Garrett’s game. For the Browns to have a chance against New England and its exceptional defense, Garrett will need to lead Cleveland’s defense to Brady, repeatedly.