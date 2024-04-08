[PA Media]

Ex-West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says Sheffield United have "learned a hard lesson" in the Premier League this season.

A late Oli McBurnie equaliser against Chelsea on Sunday made it three draws in their past five games. The Blades also performed well in defeat at Anfield on Thursday.

However, despite that uptick in form, they remain nine points from safety with just seven games remaining.

"It is too late to start fighting now," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "You want to be in the Premier League? Don't leave it until the final seven or eight games to show some character.

"The quality isn't quite there but they never looked like they had the identity to stick to what they are - hard-working, grinding out results and getting in people's faces.

"They got flattered into thinking they were Premier League players and they have learned a hard lesson."

