Flathead sweeps Last Chance Quad; Whitefish girls run blazing 100

May 10—WHITEFISH — The Whitefish girls certainly showed their speed at the Last Chance Quad meet held Thursday.

While Flathead swept the team titles at the meet, the girls 100 meters was all-Bulldog: Brooke Zetooney zipped across the finish line in 12.12 seconds, her career best by .20; teammates Rachael Wilmot (12.41) and Hailey Ells (12.71) were second and third, both with PRs.

Those are the first-, fourth- and fifth-best times in Class A.

Flathead, getting a nice day from Alivia Rinehart among others, won the girls team title with 102 points. Whitefish was next at 95, followed by Browning (34) and Libby (33).

Flathead's boys scored 115 points, and Whitefish was next at 55. Libby (46) and Browning (44) were next.

Rinehart won the 100 hurdles in 15.29 for the Bravettes, and was a close second to Zetooney in the 200. Zetooney won in 25.23 and Rinehart came across at 25.39, a PR.

Wilmot and Ells went 1-2 in the 400, but the Bravettes made hay just about everywhere beyond the sprints. Josie Wilson won the 800 and Lilli Rumsey Eash took the 3,200; Wilson helped the Bravettes win the long relay as well.

Alice Dolezal won the triple jump and high jump for Flathead, and teammate Payzlee Boyce won the long jump.

Libby's Sidnie Thompson was a double-winner, taking the javelin and shot put. The Loggers' Bergen Fortner won the 300 hurdles and teammate Capri Farmer, an eighth-grader, won the 1,600.

Whitefish sophomore Sol Holmquist won the discus and teammate Norah Schmidt cleared 9-6 to win the pole vault.

While the Flathead boys were scoring big points, the Bulldogs' Carson Krack had a couple PRs while winning the 300 hurdles (38.90) and triple jump (43-11.5).

Ben Bliven swept the 100, 200 and long jump for the Braves, and teammate William Hollenseinter PR'd in the 200, running 22.45.

Michael Mahar cleared 14-7, a PR, to win the pole vault. That sits No. 2 in AA. Teammate Trevin Olivier was second at 14-0.

Jacob Dolezol, in addition to being second in the triple jump and high jump for the Braves, won the 110-meter hurdles. More Flathead wins caem from Dominick Mitten (javelin), Kasen Kastner (1,600) and Cameron Wells (800).

Libby's Tristan Andersen (6-2) won the high jump; the Loggers also had wins from Gage Bache in the shot put and David Beck in the discus.

Azure Stolte won the 400 for Whitefish and Browning's Preston Iron Heart won the 3,200.

Full results can be found at athletic.net.