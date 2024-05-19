Flathead gymnastics athletes claim pair of regional titles

May 19—Soli Bullemer won an all-around regional championship and Rogan Dean won the floor event at regionals for Flathead Gymnastics, while Carson Wenz qualified for the Western Nationals gymnastics championship in Coralville, Iowa.

Bullemer — a level eight competitor — became the first gymnast from the Flathead Valley to win a regional all-around championship. She added second place finishes in the bars and balance beam at the regional championships.

In all, Flathead Gymnastics earned nine top three finishes at the optional regional championships in Anchorage, Alaska and the Xcel regional championships in Boise, Idaho.

Wenz qualified after top ten showings at regionals in all five events, including the all-around. She took a second place finish in the floor event. At the state meet, Wenz grabbed a first-place finish in the balance beam competition.

The Western Nationals are the highest competition that a level nine competitor can reach, the only higher qualifying meet is the national championships for level 10 gymnasts.

Senior Rogan Dean also brought home a title from the optional regional championships, claiming the floor routine for level seven. Dean also finished third in the balance beam and top-10 in the all-around.