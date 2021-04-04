Flat cap, unique season make for tight NHL trade deadline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN WHYNO
·5 min read
  • FILE - In this Saturday, March 27, 2021 file photo, Buffalo Sabres' Taylor Hall plays against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Boston. The Buffalo Sabres could trade 2018 MVP Hall, who signed for just this season and is a pending free agent. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo, Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Detroit. Bernier could be the best goaltender on the move at the trade deadline, even though he hasn’t played since March 18 because of injury. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo, Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell, front, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. Rakell is one of the few players signed beyond this season who could be moved at the NHL trade deadline. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
1 / 3

Trade Deadline Preview Hockey

FILE - In this Saturday, March 27, 2021 file photo, Buffalo Sabres' Taylor Hall plays against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Boston. The Buffalo Sabres could trade 2018 MVP Hall, who signed for just this season and is a pending free agent. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Acquiring Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow at the 2020 NHL trade deadline helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup. No such moves will be possible in their attempt to repeat.

“We have zero dollars of cap space to acquire a player between now and the trade deadline,” general manager Julien BriseBois said. “Literally zero dollars. That’s the obstacle.”

That obstacle isn't unique to the defending champions going into a trade deadline like none other in league history. Eighteen of 31 teams have $1 million or less of salary cap space and the cap ceiling won't go up a penny next season, so things are tighter than ever.

Prominent players like Buffalo's Taylor Hall and goaltenders Jonathan Bernier and Devan Dubnyk seem likely to move, but even hockey's most seasoned executives aren't sure what to expect before the clock strikes 3 p.m. Eastern on April 12.

"There’s so much unknown because of the cap," New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said. “The cap is going to be flat next year. So any contract that you take on that is more than one year is going to disrupt whatever you’re doing next year and will put you in worse shape. So that complicates the matter without the cap increases, but it’s the same for everyone."

The seven Canadian teams are in a “tougher spot," Toronto GM Kyle Dubas acknowledged, because of a weeklong mandatory quarantine for any player acquired from the U.S. That's half the quarantine imposed earlier this season but still makes it more difficult to swallow paying a hefty price for a player who might be available for only 10 regular-season games before the playoffs begin.

And that's if teams can agree to a trade with so little cap room. Tampa Bay, Washington, Vegas and Montreal don't have the space to add even a player making the league minimum, according to PuckPedia calculations, and several others would need to clear room to add anyone with even a modest salary.

“A lot of teams are in the same situation we’re in where they literally have no cap space or very, very little — not enough to add a player without subtracting,” BriseBois said. “The teams that are kind of on the bubble, I don’t know how what’s ultimately going to guide their decisions. Are they going to try to add? Are they going to sell? Will there be more teams just standing pat? I don’t know, but it’s going to be interesting to find out.”

Philadelphia and Columbus are among those on the playoff bubble with tradeable assets. The flailing Flyers have lost three of five since GM Chuck Fletcher said they're “not looking at selling right now." That can obviously change.

The buyers are easier to identify: Lamoriello's Islanders lost captain Anders Lee to a season-ending right knee injury, Dubas' Maple Leafs look like the class of the North Division with perhaps a hole or two to fill and Edmonton might be a top-four defenseman away from challenging Toronto.

“If you’re talking about trying to go out and get a legit top-four — any, a lefty or a righty — defenseman, No. 1 there’s not a lot of them that are going to be available,” Oilers GM Ken Holland said. “And those that are going to be available, the price is going to be high.”

A couple of top defensemen could also stay put if Nashville remains in playoff contention and keeps Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm. Right-shooting Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard is a pending free agent and arguably the most sought-after player on the market.

Hall and New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri fit the Islanders' need without Lee, though they aren't the only team looking for that kind of player.

“We’re always trying to find a scoring winger,” Lamoriello said. "Everybody is. That’s not something that’s easy to do."

It's also not easy to find a reliable goaltender, which Colorado and Washington would love to add as playoff insurance in win-now mode. Maybe that's Bernier or Carolina's James Reimer, who are currently injured, or a bigger swing at someone like Jonathan Quick of Los Angeles.

Players like Quick or Anaheim forward Rickard Rakell would normally be important additions this time of year because they're signed beyond this season. That was Tampa Bay's thinking getting Coleman and Goodrow for at least two playoff runs, but the salary cap remaining flat at $81.5 million changes the equation.

“Usually you’d put a premium on getting a player that has future years,” Dubas said. “It’s a little bit more complex this year knowing that very likely it’s going to be at 81.5 again, the cap, so anything that we take from next year’s allotment, it impacts a number of different things as you can well imagine. It’s a rare time where probably a rental is a better fit."

Even acquiring a pending free agent isn't simple for the league's top contenders. Washington's Brian MacLellan would have to trade from his roster to get a veteran goalie or upgrade elsewhere, and colleagues who are in sellers can make the Capitals or another team pay for unloading salary.

“There’s teams who do have cap space that are willing to take on space, so if you want to buy cap space, that’s available,” said Montreal GM Marc Bergevin, who needed the Sabres to retain half of Eric Staal's salary to get him in a trade for two draft picks. “But there’s a price to pay for that, and depending on the amount you’re trying to buy, then the price becomes steeper.”

All of that adds up to an uncertain trade deadline where no one's quite sure how much movement there will be.

"Your guess is as good as mine," BriseBois said.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • How Sharks owe season-long win streak to young players' contributions

    For one night, at least, the Sharks are only a point out of a playoff spot. It couldn't have happened without their young players.

  • Victor Hedman with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

    Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 04/04/2021

  • The Buzzer: Surging Saros, Brady Tkachuk vs. Weber (Saturday in the NHL)

    Scores, highlights, and more from around the league. Also more on the Canucks' COVID situation.

  • Canucks pause season as 'scary' COVID-19 outbreak extends to more than 20 players, coaches

    With new variants in play and more than 20 positive tests among players and coaches — with several falling "very ill" — the Canucks are working through a "scary situation."

  • Michael Bisping wants opportunity to work alongside ‘OG of UFC commentators’ Joe Rogan

    Michael Bisping has commentated alongside some of the best, but there's one person he's yet to work with.

  • Report: Bucks, Jrue Holiday agree to 4-year, $160 million extension

    Holiday has only been with the Bucks since November, but Milwaukee has liked what they've seen.

  • Umpires mark first brawl of MLB season by ejecting wrong guy in Cardinals-Reds

    Getting shoved while walking to the dugout is an ejectable offense, apparently.

  • Did officials get critical charge call correct in Gonzaga's win over UCLA?

    Before Jalen Suggs' shot, Drew Timme's take of a charge was the biggest play in Saturday's Final Four.

  • Where does Gonzaga-UCLA rank among greatest men's Final Four games of modern era?

    Jalen Suggs's buzzer-beater vaulted Gonzaga-UCLA toward the top of the list. But not quite to the very top.

  • Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull cements his status as Bellator’s best

    Patricio "Pitbull" Freire continued to lord over two divisions as the Bellator 255 results came in on Friday night. It was the fight promotion's debut event on the Showtime network. Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez In a featherweight title rematch, Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire made quick work of no. 2 ranked featherweight contender Emmanuel Sanchez. He finished the fight with a guillotine choke in the first round of the Bellator 255 main event and featherweight grand prix semi-final. Pitbull dropped Sanchez with a picture perfect left hook, followed up with a right jab to Sanchez’s shoulder that accelerated his trip to the canvas. Freire subsequently sank in a guillotine choke to put Sanchez to sleep 4:32 into the first round. With Freire’s main event victory, the Bellator double champ advances to the finals of the Bellator featherweight grand prix. Pitbull will meet surging undefeated no. 1 featherweight contender A.J. McKee for the Bellator featherweight championship and a $1 million dollar prize. Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee faceoff at Bellator 255 Bellator 255 results: Jason Jackson decisions Neiman Gracie No. 6 ranked welterweight Jason Jackson took home the victory in the Bellator 255 co-main event over no. 3 ranked Neiman Gracie. Jackson’s victory gives the Sanford MMA product a four-fight win streak. The fight in total was rather bizarre. Jackson had top control of Gracie when his eye dragged against the cage. However, Jackson overcame the adversity and finished the fight. The decision was also seen as a head-scratcher to many, particularly Bellator color commentator and renowned former MMA referee Big John McCarthy, who believed Gracie had won the fight. The fight statistics provide logic to McCarthy’s argument, as Gracie doubled Jackson’s strikes landed (73-36) and also maintained 26 more seconds of ground control with 4:35. Bellator 255 results: Tyrell Fortune steamrolls Jack May by first-round TKO Tyrell Fortune continued his ascendance up the Bellator heavyweight division with a dominant performance over Jack May, who filled in on short notice after Matt Mitrione pulled out of the fight for undisclosed reasons. The heavyweight scrap was actually a rematch between Fortune and May after a no contest as a result of a low blow in their first bout, which took place last September. It took relatively no time for Fortune to get May to the ground. The no. 6 ranked heavyweight utilized ground and pound, along with noticeable power in his hands, to take the TKO at 3:16 into the first round. Bellator 255 results: Usman Nurmagomedov outstrikes Mike Hamel to take unanimous decision Usman Nurmagomedov added another victory to his undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Mike Hamel in a lightweight contest. Contrary to his cousin Khabib, Nurmagomedov stayed on the feet for the entirety of the fight, decisively outstriking Hamel, despite a valiant effort from the MMA Lab product. With his first victory under the Bellator banner, Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated streak to an impressive 12-0. Watch the full Bellator 255 event replay Bellator 255 results Main Card Patricio Pitbull (c) def. Emmanuel Sanchez via first-round submission (guillotine choke)Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May via first-round TKO (strikes)Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Preliminary Card Magomed Magomedov def. Cee Jay Hamilton via second-round submission (rear naked choke)Mandel Nallo def. Ricardo Seixas via first-round knockout (punch)Khalid Murtazaliev def. Fabio Aguiar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Chris Gonzalez def. Roger Huerta via third-round submission (tap to strikes)Jose Augusto def. Jonathan Wilson via first-round submission (head and arm choke)Roman Faraldo def.Trevor Gudde via first-round TKO (punches)Jordan Newman def. Branko Busick via second-round TKO (elbows)

  • Isaiah Thomas will wear No. 24 with Pelicans in honor of Kobe Bryant

    Isaiah Thomas wants to pay homage to Kobe Bryant.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Did Gonzaga's close call against UCLA affect the spread vs. Baylor?

    Gonzaga is favored in the title game, but the line might have shrunk a bit.

  • Tennis: Teenage Miami finalist Sinner blends tranquillity, talent to keep rising

    In February, Sinner became the youngest man since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to win two ATP titles, and a win in his first ATP Masters 1000 final on Sunday against friend and occasional doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz would make him the youngest-ever Miami winner. After his Miami quarter-final loss to Sinner, Alexander Bublik asked the Italian at the net if he was human, while former world No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut also lauded Sinner for his mental strength after losing to him in the semi-final.

  • Clippers seek bounce-back win over Lakers

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

  • How to watch ONE on TNT 1: Fight card, start time, results, odds, live stream for Moraes vs. Johnson

    Here's how to watch the Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson flyweight title bout from Singapore.

  • Motor racing: Hamilton's team ahead of Rosberg's in Extreme E qualifying

    France's nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish team mate Cristina Gutierrez led the way for the seven- times Formula One world champion's X44 outfit over the rock-strewn tracks and desert dunes. Rosberg X Racing, run by the retired 2016 F1 world champion and Hamilton's former Mercedes team mate, would have been fastest but picked up a penalty for speeding in the driver switch zone.

  • Barty hits out at number one ranking critics

    With the pandemic preventing many from competing on the tour since March 2020, the WTA tweaked the ranking system last year to ensure that players were not penalised for their no-shows. The format allowed the Australian to stay on top of the world even though rivals such as Naomi Osaka won Grand Slam titles during Barty's absence. "I never have to prove anything to anyone," Barty told reporters on Saturday after she retained her Miami Open title when Canada's Bianca Andreescu retired midway through the final due to an ankle injury.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know: Jack Campbell is leading Leafs to success

    Here's everything you need to know heading into the new week of Fantasy Hockey.

  • Changed the Game: Marta walked the walk so women's soccer could run

    Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”