Flashing back to Kurt Busch's first career Cup Series win

If your last name is Busch and you race in NASCAR‘s top level, odds are you are a pretty aggressive guy. Kurt Busch is no exception.

Busch racked up four wins in his sophomore season (2002) and paired that with 12 top fives and 20 top 10s. The marquee win for the then-Roush Fenway Racing driver came at Bristol Motor Speedway in the spring, holding off Jimmy Spencer, a driver who would eventually punch Busch in the face a year later.

Bristol has been a good track for Busch. He has six total wins at the “Last Great Coliseum,” making it his best track by the numbers.

Relive Busch’s first career NASCAR Cup Series win in the full race replay below.