Flashback to LaPhonso Ellis being drafted by Denver Nuggets in 1992

Later this week, a select group of young basketball players will have their dreams realized when they are selected in the NBA draft. That won’t include any Notre Dame players this time around, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look back on those who have been picked. Among those is LaPhonso Ellis, who was picked fifth overall by the Denver Nuggets in 1992:

June 24, 1992: With the fifth pick in the NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets select LaPhonso Ellis from the University of Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/PuW0dRpELt — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) June 24, 2024

You’ll notice a clip a lot of credit for Ellis’ growth in his final season for the Irish is given to John MacLeod, who had just taken over for Digger Phelps. You’ll also notice the graphic indicated that Ellis joined Tom Hawkins, Walter Sahn and Robert Whitmore in the program’s 1,000-point/1,000 rebound club. Only luke harangody has joined in the years since.

Ellis flourished in his first of 11 NBA seasons, making the All-Rookie First Team alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning, Christian Laettner and Tom Gugliotta. He started every game for the Nuggets, averaging 14.7 points a game and career highs of 9.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks a game.

