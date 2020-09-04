Flashback to Kickoff: Oklahoma State coaches get stuck in an elevator at Oregon State

Flashback to Kickoff: OK State coaches get stuck in an elevator at Oregon State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Two schools. Both “OSU”’s and both school colors are orange and black.

It was almost like looking in a mirror.

Let’s flashback to 2019:

The Oregon State Beavers welcomed in the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys to Reser Stadium in Corvallis to open the 2019 season on Friday, August 30.

It was head coach Jonathan Smith’s second year leading the Beavs. The hype was building in Corvallis for another season of growth in Smith’s system. A win to kick off the season would truly stamp Oregon State on the up-and-up in 2019.

The connection between six-year quarterback Jake Luton and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was not only undeniable but also unguardable all game long. Hodgins finished with nine catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

The Beavs jumped out to an early 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Oklahoma State then dropped 24 points in the second to take a 31-16 lead at halftime. Then, the Cowboys coaching staff got stuck temporarily in a Reser Stadium elevator on their way back to the coaches booth…

That certainly would have been interesting should the coaches had been stuck for longer than they were. But the game carried on and unfortunately for the Beavs, so did Cowboys running back and eventual 2019 NCAA rushing leader Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard ran all over the defense in the second half and finished the game with 26 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Watch the highlights in the video above.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Beavers Podcast with host Ron Callan].