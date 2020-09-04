Flashback to Kickoff: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 12 Auburn was one for the ages originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s never a dull moment when Oregon and Auburn meet on the gridiron.

Whether it’s the national championship or a non-conference game, the two powerhouse programs know how to recruit, develop players, and put on a show on the college football stage.

Flashback to 2019, and it was more of the same story.

In the most highly anticipated matchup to open the 2019 college football season, this was the game to watch.

No. 6 Oregon and No. 12 Auburn met up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in primetime.

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert was about to begin his swan song with the Oregon football program. Meanwhile, across the field stood Tigers freshman quarterback Bo Nix.

It was a full 60-minute battle from start to finish and the winner was decided in the final minute of the game…

FINAL SCORE: Oregon 21, Auburn 27

FINAL STATS:

Justin Herbert: 28-for-37, 242 yards, 1 touchdown

CJ Verdell: 14 carries for 76 yards, 1 touchdown

Johnny Johnson III: 7 catches for 98 yards

Jevon Holland & Thomas Graham Jr.: recorded 1 interception each