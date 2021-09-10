Flashback Friday: Best performances from past Saints-Packers games
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers have combined for some incredible games over the years — last season’s tough home loss recalled a their 2011 matchup, both filled with exhilarating moments to pad out the highlight reel. Here are the most memorable plays in recent series history between the two storied franchises:
2011: Darren Sproles' 79 yard punt return TD
https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1436026624986726402?s=20
2020: Alvin Kamara's 52-yard grab-and-go TD
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1310409249772593152?s=20
2008: Deuce McAllister ties Saints TD record
https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1436222912932028418?s=20
1977: Henry Childs' 59-yard catch-and-run TD
https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1435664235997061121?s=20
2006: Deuce McAllister's
https://twitter.com/RevDeuceWindham/status/1435440748112011264?s=20
2017: Marshon Lattimore's big pass breakup
https://twitter.com/BaldyNFL/status/922579052979990528?s=20
1
1