Flashback: Charles Barkley, Phoenix Suns outlast Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls in 3OT Game 3
The Phoenix Suns were facing a must-win Game 3 back in 1993 to stay in the NBA Finals series just as the Dallas Mavericks were Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics.
The Mavs lost, 106-99, at home to fall behind 3-0 to the top overall seed in this year’s playoffs. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 to win a postseason series.
The 1992-93 Suns avoided that scenario.
On June 13, 1993, Phoenix outlasted Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in a 129-121 triple-overtime road win after becoming the first team in finals history to lose Game 1 and Game 2 at home.
Dan Majerle paced the Suns with 28 points, going 6-of-8 from 3. His final 3 put Phoenix ahead for good, 119-118, and started a 9-0 run in the third overtime. Charles Barkley scored the next four points on a breakaway dunk off a Jordan turnover and on a lay-in after stealing Stacey King’s inbound pass.
Majerle capped the run with two free throws to give Phoenix a 125-118 advantage with 1:09 remaining.
Kevin Johnson played 62 of the game’s 63 minutes in posting 25 points, nine assists to seven turnovers and seven rebounds while Barkley, with an injured right elbow, delivered a 24-point, 19-rebound effort.
Winning NBA MVP in leading the Suns to a franchise-record 62-20 record in his first season in Phoenix, Barkley had fluid drained from his elbow before Game 3.
Jordan scored a game-high 44 points in taking 43 shots (making 19) while Scottie Pippen posted a near triple-double of 26 points on 12-of-35 shooting, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
The Suns took two of three games in Chicago in a 2-3-2 finals format, but lost Game 6 in Phoenix, 99-98, on John Paxson’s game-winning 3 with 3.9 seconds left to cap a championship three-peat for Jordan and the Bulls.
