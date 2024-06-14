Flashback: Charles Barkley, Phoenix Suns outlast Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls in 3OT Game 3

The Phoenix Suns were facing a must-win Game 3 back in 1993 to stay in the NBA Finals series just as the Dallas Mavericks were Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics.

The Mavs lost, 106-99, at home to fall behind 3-0 to the top overall seed in this year’s playoffs. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 to win a postseason series.

The 1992-93 Suns avoided that scenario.

Phoenix Suns' Charles Barkley reacts during the triple overtime win in game three against the Chicago Bulls during game four of the 1993 NBA Finals at Chicago Stadium on June 12, 1993.

On June 13, 1993, Phoenix outlasted Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in a 129-121 triple-overtime road win after becoming the first team in finals history to lose Game 1 and Game 2 at home.

Dan Majerle paced the Suns with 28 points, going 6-of-8 from 3. His final 3 put Phoenix ahead for good, 119-118, and started a 9-0 run in the third overtime. Charles Barkley scored the next four points on a breakaway dunk off a Jordan turnover and on a lay-in after stealing Stacey King’s inbound pass.

Majerle capped the run with two free throws to give Phoenix a 125-118 advantage with 1:09 remaining.

Kevin Johnson played 62 of the game’s 63 minutes in posting 25 points, nine assists to seven turnovers and seven rebounds while Barkley, with an injured right elbow, delivered a 24-point, 19-rebound effort.

Winning NBA MVP in leading the Suns to a franchise-record 62-20 record in his first season in Phoenix, Barkley had fluid drained from his elbow before Game 3.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley during the 1993 NBA Finals in Chicago.

Jordan scored a game-high 44 points in taking 43 shots (making 19) while Scottie Pippen posted a near triple-double of 26 points on 12-of-35 shooting, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The Suns took two of three games in Chicago in a 2-3-2 finals format, but lost Game 6 in Phoenix, 99-98, on John Paxson’s game-winning 3 with 3.9 seconds left to cap a championship three-peat for Jordan and the Bulls.

