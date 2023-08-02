Flashback: Arkansas football’s Class of 2021 – They brought Arkansas back from the dead

Arkansas’ Class of 2021 deserves some credit.

The memebers of the group had to play their senior seasons of high-school football through the COVID-19 pandemic, had to watch – when they could – a struggling Razorbacks team pull itself out of the mire left over from coach Chad Morris. Between the two, the odds that Arkansas’ 2021 class would be as dynamite as it was were small.

But here we are.

Coach Sam Pittman pulled one of the best hauls in recent memory on his very first complete recruiting cycle. They were the harbinger of stablity, ultimately allowing Hogs fans to forget the disaster that came before.

Let’s take a look at the best 10 players from the group in retrospect.

1. Rocket Sanders (RB)

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) celebrates after a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 42-27. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The man called Rocket headlined a class that has turned Arkansas stable. After the absolute disaster that was the 2020 class, Sanders and his cohorts in 2021 have been the rock around Sam Pittman has built since. All Sanders has done is put himself on pace to be the second leading rusher in school history since arriving.

2. Cam Little (K)

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 13: Cam Little #29 of the Arkansas Razorbacks kicks the game winning field goal during overtime against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Speaking of all-timers, Cam Little has Zach Hocker’s place-kicking records in his sights. Entering his third season, Little has been solid across the board for the Hogs after about a decade of ups-and-downs. He’s been 33 of 40 on field goals over two seasons.

3. Christopher Paul (LB)

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri State Bears running back Jacardia Wright (9) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Chris Paul Jr (27) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Paul is going to slide right in as the next likely All-SEC linebacker for Arkansas. He has shoes to fill, what with Bumper Pool, Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry before him. But he also learned from those three and took good steps last year in registering 62 tackles, good for fifth on the team.

4. Cameron Ball (DT)

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) has the ball knocked loose by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive tackle Cam Ball during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 55-53. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Only Zach Williams and Jordan Domineck had more tackles as defensive linemen than Ball last year. With those 32, including 2 1/2 for-loss and a forced fumble, Ball is more than just a gap filler up front.

5. Ketron Jackson (WR)

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. (2) scores a touchdown as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) defends during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson was beginning to find his stride with the Razorbacks after catching 16 passes with three touchdowns last year. But the Texas native transferred to Baylor after the season.

6. AJ Green (RB)

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Green might be the second best No. 2 running back in the SEC. He ran for 412 yards on 87 carries last year as a sophomore. His game-changing speed provides the perfect complement to Arkansas’ ground game.

7. Bryce Stephens (WR)

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks punt returner Bryce Stephens (14) returns a punt for a touchdown against Missouri State Bears punter Grant Burkett (31) and defensive lineman JaÕVeo Toliver (91) in the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 38-27. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Stephens caught eight passes for 92 yards over a five-game stretch in the middle of last year and he has put himself in position to be a solid second-teamer this year. Where he excels most, though, is in the return game. Arkansas wouldn’t have beaten Missouri State last year if it wasn’t for his punt-return touchdown late against the Bears.

8. Jayden Johnson (DB)

Arkansas defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) against Rice during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

Jayden Johnson has played all over the defensive backfield for Arkansas since he arrived. In his third year, he might finally be able to settle into one spot as a starter. He’s projected to be the Hogs’ primary nickel. With 35 tackles, including 2 1/2 for-loss and a sack last year, he can also provide a sneak-attack force to the quarterback.

9. Jaedon Wilson (WR)

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jaedon Wilson (13) catches a pass against Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Rich Miller (30) in the first quarter in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson caught two of his three passes last year against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. That’s a good sign for a player who wants to crack the top six in Arkansas’ deep, but unproven, receiving corps.

10. Devon Manuel (OT)

Arkansas OL coach Cody Kennedy directs his offensive line through drills during fall camp ahead of the 2022 season.

No picture of Devon Manuel yet as he has spent time adjusting in his first two years. But Arkansas coaches were high on him as the potential starting left tackle when fall rolls around.

