Flashback: Arkansas football’s Class of 2021 – They brought Arkansas back from the dead
Arkansas’ Class of 2021 deserves some credit.
The memebers of the group had to play their senior seasons of high-school football through the COVID-19 pandemic, had to watch – when they could – a struggling Razorbacks team pull itself out of the mire left over from coach Chad Morris. Between the two, the odds that Arkansas’ 2021 class would be as dynamite as it was were small.
But here we are.
Coach Sam Pittman pulled one of the best hauls in recent memory on his very first complete recruiting cycle. They were the harbinger of stablity, ultimately allowing Hogs fans to forget the disaster that came before.
Let’s take a look at the best 10 players from the group in retrospect.
1. Rocket Sanders (RB)
The man called Rocket headlined a class that has turned Arkansas stable. After the absolute disaster that was the 2020 class, Sanders and his cohorts in 2021 have been the rock around Sam Pittman has built since. All Sanders has done is put himself on pace to be the second leading rusher in school history since arriving.
2. Cam Little (K)
Speaking of all-timers, Cam Little has Zach Hocker’s place-kicking records in his sights. Entering his third season, Little has been solid across the board for the Hogs after about a decade of ups-and-downs. He’s been 33 of 40 on field goals over two seasons.
3. Christopher Paul (LB)
Paul is going to slide right in as the next likely All-SEC linebacker for Arkansas. He has shoes to fill, what with Bumper Pool, Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry before him. But he also learned from those three and took good steps last year in registering 62 tackles, good for fifth on the team.
4. Cameron Ball (DT)
Only Zach Williams and Jordan Domineck had more tackles as defensive linemen than Ball last year. With those 32, including 2 1/2 for-loss and a forced fumble, Ball is more than just a gap filler up front.
5. Ketron Jackson (WR)
Jackson was beginning to find his stride with the Razorbacks after catching 16 passes with three touchdowns last year. But the Texas native transferred to Baylor after the season.
6. AJ Green (RB)
AJ Green might be the second best No. 2 running back in the SEC. He ran for 412 yards on 87 carries last year as a sophomore. His game-changing speed provides the perfect complement to Arkansas’ ground game.
7. Bryce Stephens (WR)
Stephens caught eight passes for 92 yards over a five-game stretch in the middle of last year and he has put himself in position to be a solid second-teamer this year. Where he excels most, though, is in the return game. Arkansas wouldn’t have beaten Missouri State last year if it wasn’t for his punt-return touchdown late against the Bears.
8. Jayden Johnson (DB)
Jayden Johnson has played all over the defensive backfield for Arkansas since he arrived. In his third year, he might finally be able to settle into one spot as a starter. He’s projected to be the Hogs’ primary nickel. With 35 tackles, including 2 1/2 for-loss and a sack last year, he can also provide a sneak-attack force to the quarterback.
9. Jaedon Wilson (WR)
Wilson caught two of his three passes last year against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. That’s a good sign for a player who wants to crack the top six in Arkansas’ deep, but unproven, receiving corps.
10. Devon Manuel (OT)
No picture of Devon Manuel yet as he has spent time adjusting in his first two years. But Arkansas coaches were high on him as the potential starting left tackle when fall rolls around.