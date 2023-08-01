Flashback: Arkansas Football’s Class of 2020
The 2019 recruiting class ended up being the class that turned Arkansas into a contender in the SEC West division.
It was Chad Morris’s only contribution to the program, really.
The year 2020 was a weird year for sports, but also the start of the Sam Pittman era. Pittman used Morris’s class and created future NFL players and Arkansas football legends to start a run of three-straight bowl appearances.
His first class was eye-popping, though not in a good way. In fact, you can say it was the worst class in recent memory. It included several players who transferred out and some who just never saw action on the field, which became a problem for everyone, not just Pittman.
The good news is everything has been solid since, at least.
1. Myles Slusher (DB)
Slusher became one of the top defensive backs for the Razorbacks, especially in 2022, when the injury bug ran through the locker room. His time is officially over in Fayetteville after transferring to Colorado in January.
2. Malik Hornsby (QB)
Hornsby saw the most action last season when KJ Jefferson had to miss a few games because of an injury. The athletic Hornsby made plays and was a solid backup but eventually transferred to Texas State.
3. Jashaud Stewart (DE)
Stewart is headed into his senior season at Arkansas and is expected to be a big contributor to the revamped defense led by new defensive coordinator Travis Williams. Last season he finished with two sacks and started six games.
4. Dominique Johnson (RB)
Johnson’s best season at Arkansas was his sophomore season, when he rushed for 575 yards and started six games. His junior season was shut down early with an injury, and he has since dropped on the depth chart. With health, he could climb back in 2023.
5. Jacorrei Turner (DB)
Turner came to Arkansas as a three-star recruit. He played 11 games in 2021 as a redshirt freshman but eventually left Arkansas.
6. Eric Thomsas Jr. (DL)
Thomas entered Arkansas as a three-star defensive lineman and the only recruit from Florida a part of this class. He saw action in his freshman and sophomore season but eventually decided to transfer.
7. Marcus Henderson (DL)
There were high hopes for Henderson, but the four-star All-American only played in six games before transferring after the 2021 season.
8. Jalen St. John (DL)
Jalen St. John was a four-star recruit and a top-ten guard in the country when he signed his LOI to join Arkansas. Things didn’t pan out and he only saw action in two games as a redshirt freshman, eventually transferring to UNLV after running into some legal troubles.