Flashback: Arkansas Football’s Class of 2019

If Chad Morris and his staff did anything positive for the Arkansas football program during his 23-month tenure, it was recruit the 2019 class.

It ended in the rankings about where the Razorbacks usually end up, in 24th according to 247 Sports, but it was the class that got the program back up off the mat after Morris’ absolute disaster of a coaching job.

At one point it was in the top 20, but a few teams closed strongly and passed Arkansas on signing day.

We take a peek at the most impactful players from it.

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) runs off the field during the second quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Limmer has become a force of nature on the offensive line. The fifth-year senior comes into 2023 as a returning second-team all-SEC guard and third-team All-American.

9. Brady Latham

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Brady Latham (62) celebrates after a touchdown by running back Raheim Sanders (5) against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Latham, like Limmer, is just an Energizer bunny on the line, playing nearly every offensive snap a year ago and earning third-team All-SEC honors. He was also on the all-freshman team in 2020.

8. Trelon Smith

Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) takes the ball from quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) as Mississippi defensive back AJ Finley (21) moves in to defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Smith had to sit out the 2019 season after transferring from Arizona State, but he was huge for both the 2020 and 2021 teams out of the backfield.

7. Trey Knox

Oct 15, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Trey Knox (7) runs just out of reach of Brigham Young University cornerback Mandell D’Angelo (5) in the first half as the Razorbacks face the Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Knox is now at South Carolina, but he was a gigantic get at the time as a consensus 4-star recruit out of Tennessee.

His sure hands will be something KJ Jefferson will definitely miss in 2023.

6. Greg Brooks Jr.

Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (9) and Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods (8) celebrate after making a stop late in the game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Auburn defeated Arkansas 30-28.

Brooks Jr. was a ball-hawking defensive back and delivered some big hits before electing to transfer to LSU before the 2022 season.

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) signals during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Stromberg was a tremendous center and won the Jacobs Trophy in 2022 along with taking home first-team all-SEC and honorable mention All-American honors.

He is now on the Washington Commanders after being drafted in the third round in April.

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Zach Williams (56) tackles Missouri State Bears quarterback Jason Shelley (3) in the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 38-27. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Williams, the son of a legacy Razorback, made his own mark over the last four seasons for Arkansas.

He has a chance to have a massive 2023 after setting career bests in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss a year ago.

Arkansas’ Jalen Catalon (1) against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Without the injuries, who knows what Catalon could have done for the Arkansas defense the last two seasons. Would’ve likely been worth a few more wins.

Now at Texas, it would be Arkansas’ luck for him to have an All-American type season or even just stay healthy for 12 games for the Longhorns.

2. KJ Jefferson

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks for an open receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

You could argue Jefferson for being tops on this list, and I wrestled with it. He and the top guy could easily go 1a-1b.

If he can stay healthy in 2023, he will likely reset the Razorback record book for quarterback statistics.

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs for a touchdown after making a catch against Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t many players in Razorback football history that made the kind of impact Burks did in just three seasons.

Alworth, Jones, McFadden, Burks. He was just a spectacle to see. The 2021 season he put together was the stuff of legend.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire