Flashback: Arkansas Football’s Class of 2019
If Chad Morris and his staff did anything positive for the Arkansas football program during his 23-month tenure, it was recruit the 2019 class.
It ended in the rankings about where the Razorbacks usually end up, in 24th according to 247 Sports, but it was the class that got the program back up off the mat after Morris’ absolute disaster of a coaching job.
At one point it was in the top 20, but a few teams closed strongly and passed Arkansas on signing day.
We take a peek at the most impactful players from it.
10. Beaux Limmer
Limmer has become a force of nature on the offensive line. The fifth-year senior comes into 2023 as a returning second-team all-SEC guard and third-team All-American.
9. Brady Latham
Latham, like Limmer, is just an Energizer bunny on the line, playing nearly every offensive snap a year ago and earning third-team All-SEC honors. He was also on the all-freshman team in 2020.
8. Trelon Smith
Smith had to sit out the 2019 season after transferring from Arizona State, but he was huge for both the 2020 and 2021 teams out of the backfield.
7. Trey Knox
Knox is now at South Carolina, but he was a gigantic get at the time as a consensus 4-star recruit out of Tennessee.
His sure hands will be something KJ Jefferson will definitely miss in 2023.
6. Greg Brooks Jr.
Brooks Jr. was a ball-hawking defensive back and delivered some big hits before electing to transfer to LSU before the 2022 season.
5. Ricky Stromberg
Stromberg was a tremendous center and won the Jacobs Trophy in 2022 along with taking home first-team all-SEC and honorable mention All-American honors.
He is now on the Washington Commanders after being drafted in the third round in April.
4. Zach Williams
Williams, the son of a legacy Razorback, made his own mark over the last four seasons for Arkansas.
He has a chance to have a massive 2023 after setting career bests in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss a year ago.
3. Jalen Catalon
Without the injuries, who knows what Catalon could have done for the Arkansas defense the last two seasons. Would’ve likely been worth a few more wins.
Now at Texas, it would be Arkansas’ luck for him to have an All-American type season or even just stay healthy for 12 games for the Longhorns.
2. KJ Jefferson
You could argue Jefferson for being tops on this list, and I wrestled with it. He and the top guy could easily go 1a-1b.
If he can stay healthy in 2023, he will likely reset the Razorback record book for quarterback statistics.
1. Treylon Burks
There aren’t many players in Razorback football history that made the kind of impact Burks did in just three seasons.
Alworth, Jones, McFadden, Burks. He was just a spectacle to see. The 2021 season he put together was the stuff of legend.