Flashback: Arkansas Football’s Class of 2016
The 2016 class that Bret Bielema put together was the first one he finished without Sam Pittman, as he had left for Georgia as part of Kirby Smart’s initial staff with the Bulldogs.
It was ranked 23rd nationally by 247 Sports, which meant it tied his first class for best that Bielema brought in while the head coach.
The majority of these players would not finish their career at Arkansas after Bielema was fired at the conclusion of the 2017 season.
We take a peek back at the 10 most impactful players from that class.
10. Hayden Johnson
Johnson was the ideal blocking fullback of old who could also take a handoff on the goal line or catch a pass out of the backfield.
9. Deon Edwards
Edwards was a special teams stalwart after redshirting his freshman year. He played for Bielema, Morris and Pittman.
8. Briston Guidry
Guidry became a staple of the defensive line during his career. He had a knack for always being around the ball, as evidenced by the above photograph.
7. Jordan Jones
Jones was a big-play threat on Bielema’s final team and Chad Morris’ first before deciding to transfer to Cincinnati. He eventually ended up at Missouri State with Bobby Petrino.
6. Cole Kelley
The Louisiana Steamboat had a ton of hype with his size and wearing the No. 15 that the late Ryan Mallett made famous.
He didn’t live up to it, but did have some moments of glory both throwing and running the football before deciding to venture home to SE Louisiana.
5. T.J. Hammonds
Hammonds set the record for most years spent at a college at 987 (no, we’re kidding).
He was at Arkansas forever. His 88-yard touchdown run against Coastal Carolina saved the Razorbacks from a potential devastating upset.
4. Austin Capps
Capps was a defensive line rogue under Bielema, and then Morris’ staff switched him to the offensive line, where he became quite the pass blocker.
3. Devwah Whaley
At the time, getting Whaley was a massive haul for Bielema and his staff as a consensus 4-star recruit and Under Armour All-American. However, Whaley never really delivered the results that fans were expecting for him.
The coaching changes didn’t help.
2. De'Jon 'Scoota' Harris
Scoota Harris became a man in a hurry at linebacker for the Razorbacks. He didn’t come with as much fanfare as a number of names on the list, including the ones directly behind him and in front of him, but he was one of the reasons the Arkansas defense didn’t completely fall apart during the Chad Morris era.