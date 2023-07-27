Flashback: Arkansas Football’s Class of 2016

The 2016 class that Bret Bielema put together was the first one he finished without Sam Pittman, as he had left for Georgia as part of Kirby Smart’s initial staff with the Bulldogs.

It was ranked 23rd nationally by 247 Sports, which meant it tied his first class for best that Bielema brought in while the head coach.

The majority of these players would not finish their career at Arkansas after Bielema was fired at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

We take a peek back at the 10 most impactful players from that class.

10. Hayden Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – SEPTEMBER 9: Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos talks on the field before a game with Austin Allen #8 of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Johnson was the ideal blocking fullback of old who could also take a handoff on the goal line or catch a pass out of the backfield.

9. Deon Edwards

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Band members Grace Leininger, saxophone, and Ethan Thompson, trombone, of the Arkansas Razorbacks cheer with fans as they arrive at LaVell Edwards Stadium before their game against the Brigham Young Cougars October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Edwards was a special teams stalwart after redshirting his freshman year. He played for Bielema, Morris and Pittman.

8. Briston Guidry

Nov 18, 2017; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Briston Guidry (7) celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown along with defensive back Kevin Richardson II (30) and back Kamren Curl (2) and linebacker De’Jon Harris (8) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Guidry became a staple of the defensive line during his career. He had a knack for always being around the ball, as evidenced by the above photograph.

7. Jordan Jones

Nov 18, 2017; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jordan Jones (10) runs the ball on an end around during the fourth quarter of the game against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi State Bulldogs won 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was a big-play threat on Bielema’s final team and Chad Morris’ first before deciding to transfer to Cincinnati. He eventually ended up at Missouri State with Bobby Petrino.

6. Cole Kelley

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – SEPTEMBER 1: Cole Kelley #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a pass during a game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Razorback Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Louisiana Steamboat had a ton of hype with his size and wearing the No. 15 that the late Ryan Mallett made famous.

He didn’t live up to it, but did have some moments of glory both throwing and running the football before deciding to venture home to SE Louisiana.

5. T.J. Hammonds

COLUMBIA, SC – OCTOBER 7: Running back TJ Hammonds #6 of the Arkansas Razorbacks tries to elude a tackle by linebacker TJ Brunson #6 of the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Todd Bennett/GettyImages)

Hammonds set the record for most years spent at a college at 987 (no, we’re kidding).

He was at Arkansas forever. His 88-yard touchdown run against Coastal Carolina saved the Razorbacks from a potential devastating upset.

4. Austin Capps

Nov 12, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema watches his players warmup before the game against the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Capps was a defensive line rogue under Bielema, and then Morris’ staff switched him to the offensive line, where he became quite the pass blocker.

3. Devwah Whaley

Nov 23, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Connor Noland (13) hands off to running back Devwah Whaley (21) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

At the time, getting Whaley was a massive haul for Bielema and his staff as a consensus 4-star recruit and Under Armour All-American. However, Whaley never really delivered the results that fans were expecting for him.

The coaching changes didn’t help.

2. De'Jon 'Scoota' Harris

Aug 31, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker De’Jon Harris (8) gets ready for the snap during the game against the Portland State Vikings at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Scoota Harris became a man in a hurry at linebacker for the Razorbacks. He didn’t come with as much fanfare as a number of names on the list, including the ones directly behind him and in front of him, but he was one of the reasons the Arkansas defense didn’t completely fall apart during the Chad Morris era.

1. McTelvin 'Sosa' Agim

