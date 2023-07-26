Flashback: Arkansas Football Class of 2015

Bret Bielema’s third recruiting class was the highest-rated of his entire five-year tenure in Fayetteville.

Arkansas football was riding high off the momentum of back-to-back bowl win. While recruiting appeared to have been trending in the right direction, the gains were marginal at best. Bielema’s recruiting classes still ranked in the bottom half of the SEC, and quality depth would start to rear it’s ugly head toward the end of the following season.

For instance, this 2015 class was Bielema’s highest rated, but it was 22nd in the country. His previous two classes were only slightly lower in rank. 2013 was 23rd nationally and 2014 was 29th nationally.

Don’t be fooled, though, there were some gems in this 2015 recruiting class. Let’s take a look at the ten best contributors from Bret Bielema’s highest rated class at Arkansas.

No. 1 - Hjalte Froholdt (OL)

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt

Froholdt was recruited to Arkansas as a defensive lineman who had never formally played American football. Bielema, with the help from Sam Pittman, were able to mold the former rugby star into a first team All-SEC offensive lineman. Froholdt is currently carving out a successful NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

No. 2 - Dre Greenlaw (LB)

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Dre Greenlaw (23)

Greenlaw’s story is incredible and one that made him a fan-favorite during his time with Arkansas. He quickly became one of the best linebackers in the SEC and in modern Razorback history, finishing his career with 321 total tackles (159 solo), 4.0 sacks, 13.0 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and three interceptions. Greenlaw is currently making a strong case as one of the best in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

No. 3 - Rawleigh Williams III (RB)

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rawleigh Williams III (22)

Williams was well on his way to becoming one of the next great Arkansas running backs before injuries cut his playing career short entering the 2017 season. Williams had just come off a season where he rushed for 1,360 yards and 12 touchdowns – earning first team All-SEC honors. Add Williams’ injury to the massive list of “what-ifs” in Razorback history.

No. 4 - Dominique Reed (WR)

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Dominique Reed (87)

Reed was a highly-touted JUCO transfer with blazing speed and impressive size. He only spent two seasons as a Razorback, but had some very memorable touchdowns. Reed finished his Arkansas career with 44 catches for 790 yards and eight touchdowns.

No. 5 -Jeremiah Ledbetter (DL)

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (55)

Ledbetter was a three-star JUCO transfer who made an immediate impact on the Arkansas defensive front. He was somewhat undersized compared to SEC offensive linemen, but made up for it with his quickness. In just two seasons, Ledbetter finished with 104 total tackles (41 solo), 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He’s currently on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

No. 6 - Ty Storey (QB)

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Ty Storey (4)

You may be asking why Ty Storey is included in this list and why is he ranked so high? Well, part of it has to do with the fact he threw for 1,584 yards and 11 touchdowns during Chad Morris’ disastrous first year. The other part has to do with the fact that he’s partially responsible for the end of the Chad Morris era at Arkansas.

Storey transferred to Western Kentucky after 2018 and was able to lead the Hilltoppers to a blowout win over the Razorbacks. Morris would never coach another game at Arkansas after that. For that reason alone, Razorback fans should be grateful for Ty Storey.

No. 7 - Colton Jackson (OT)

Colton Jackson #74 of the Arkansas Razorbacks

Jackson was a four-star recruit from Conway who had a decent career as a Razorback until it was cut short. He medically retired from football midway through the 2019 season due to injuries he sustained over his career. Jackson made the SEC Honor Roll each year of his career.

No. 8 - La'Michael Pettway (WR)

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (16)

Pettway enjoyed mild success during his one season as a starter in Arkansas’ offense. Unfortunately, that year was the first of Chad Morris’ tenure, so there wasn’t many highlights. He finished with 30 catches for 499 yards and four touchdowns before transferring to Iowa State to finish out his career.

No. 9 - Cheyenne O'Grady (TE)

Cheyenne O'Grady #85 of the Arkansas Razorbacks

O’Grady was the second-highest ranked recruit in this 2015 class, but struggled to consistently live up to the expectations. He had a few shining moments – most memorable was his three catches for 74 yards and a game-winning touchdown vs. Colorado State in 2019.

No. 10 - Ryan Pulley (CB)

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Ryan Pulley (11)

Pulley played three seasons from 2015-2018, but missed all of the 2017 season due to injury. He was a reliable corner with decent ball-hawking skills that helped him haul in six interceptions during his career. He finished with 93 total tackles (69 solo), 20 pass breakups, six interceptions and a forced fumble as a Razorback.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire