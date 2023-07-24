Flashback: Arkansas Football’s Class of 2013

Bret Bielema’s first signing class as the Arkansas head coach ultimately proved to be one of his best.

Bielema was hired on Dec. 4, 2012, just weeks after John L. Smith was dutifully let go following a 4-8 debacle after starting in the AP Top 10.

He had quite a bit of ground to make up, and the transfer portal wasn’t a thing at the time, but he and his staff did a relatively good job of securing some talent.

We look back at the top 10 most impactful players from that class today, which was ranked 23rd nationally by 247 Sports and 26th by On3.

No. 10 Korliss Marshall

Sep 20, 2014; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Korliss Marshall (33) returns the opening kick for a touchdown as linebacker Josh Williams (42) looks to block and Northern Illinois Huskies cornerback Mayomi Olootu (5) and wide receiver Skyler Monaghan (38) pursue during the first half of a game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

Marshall had lightning-fast speed, and the Osceola native made an impact in both his freshman and sophomore seasons before off-field issues got the better of him.

The picture above is one of his major highlights, and he was a change-of-pace back to Jonathan Williams and Alex Collins.

No. 9 Sam Irwin-Hill

Sep 27, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks punter Sam Irwin-Hill (92) runs a fake punt for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Everybody remembers the above play, of Irwin-Hill pulling off the fake punt touchdown and CBS cameras catching Johnny Manziel muttering how stupid it was that the Aggies gave that up.

He was a very reliable punter in his three seasons with the Razorbacks.

8. Tevin Beanum

Nov 22, 2014; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Bo Wallace (14) looks to pass as offensive lineman Fahn Cooper (74) blocks Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Tevin Beanum (97) during first half action at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

Beanum was one of Bielema’s first signees and became a mainstay at defensive end during his four seasons, consistently getting pressure from the outside and helping in the run game.

7. Denver Kirkland

Sep 26, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tackle Denver Kirkland (55) in action against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Kirkland was an Under Armour All-American and was a huge part of Arkansas’ run game and pass blocking for Brandon Allen during his three seasons. He was a massive get out of the Miami area for the Razorbacks.

6. Martrell Spaight

Sep 13, 2014; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Quinton White (37) carries the ball in front of Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line backer Martrell Spaight (47) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Spaight only played two seasons, but he left his presence felt.

He was a thumper who controlled the middle of the field and made the 2014 Arkansas defense a sight to behold.

5. Dan Skipper

Oct 10, 2015; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Dan Skipper (70) blocks Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman D.J. Pettway (57) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Skipper was an absolute behemoth of a man at right tackle and he helped pave the way for Jonathan Williams and Alex Collins to make SEC defenses look silly.

4. Brooks Ellis

Dec 29, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Tyrone Swoopes (18) runs away from Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Brooks Ellis (51) during the first quarter in the 2014 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ellis was a tackling machine and also underrated in pass coverage. His interception return for a touchdown against TCU on the road in 2016 comes to mind.

Sep 10, 2016; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill (7) and Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) shake hands after the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Allen sat behind his brother for two seasons and then got two seasons as the starter.

He was brilliant in 2016, throwing for 3,430 yards and 25 touchdowns in helping Arkansas to a 7-5 record and a Belk Bowl trip.

In 2017 he struggled with injuries and only appeared in 8 games as the Razorbacks couldn’t keep offensive linemen healthy either.

`Nov 7, 2015; Oxford, MS, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Hunter Henry (84) laterals the ball as he is tackled by Mississippi Rebels defensive back Tony Bridges (1) during overtime at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Arkansas won 53-52. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

He will forever be remembered for the above photo, but Henry was as gifted a tight end that has ever played for the school.

The two-time All-American won the Mackey Award in 2015 and parlayed that into an early second round draft pick by the San Diego Chargers. He is still in the NFL today.

1. Alex Collins

MEMPHIS, TN – JANUARY 2: Alex Collins #3 of the Arkansas Razorbacks carries a pile of defenders for a 14-yard touchdown run against the Kansas State Wildcats in the fourth quarter of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on January 2, 2016 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It wasn’t hard to decide who the most impactful player of this signing class was.

Collins was a touchdown machine for the Razorbacks.

But he almost never made it to campus. The infamous story of his mother running off with his letter of intent. Good thing he did.

He had a nice NFL career and is now with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire