Flash Bak wins Grade 1, 440-yard The Championship at Sunland Park

Three of the best quarter horses in the world did battle Sunday in the 22nd running of the Grade 1, 440-yard The Championship at Sunland Park.

And once again, Flash Bak proved much the best. The 6-year-old Oklahoma-bred son of Hes Relentess powered his way to a win against Empressum for the second straight time. Last month at Los Alamitos Racecourse in California, Flash Bak defeated Empressum in the Champion of Champions.

"He broke good and in the final 200 yards of the race, he showed how powerful he can be," winning jockey Francisco Calderon said. "He's a great horse and he came into the race with momentum and he looked great."

Calderon was also aboard Flash Bak in the Champion of Champions win. Flash Bak has won 12 of 30 starts, including three of his last four starts.

Heath Taylor was the winning trainer and Valeriano Racing Stables LLC of Odessa, Texas, was the winning owner.

"We're grateful for the win, it came against a great field. We have great respect for the other horses," said owner Sammy Valeriano. "Flash Bak is a great horse, he's got a great heart. We were confident coming in but until he crosses the finish line first, you can't be sure. We're so happy though as a team."

Empressum is also trained by Taylor and was ridden by Rodrigo Sigala Vallejo. Rc Corona King was third. The winning time was 20.93 seconds.

KJ Desparado, quarter horse racing's all-time leading money earner, didn't break well and was fifth in the six-horse field. Heza Party Wagon never had a chance as he broke down not long after leaving the gate.

Flash Bak won the 440-yard, Grade 1 Championship at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino on Sunday.

Son of All American Futurity champion wins race

CJ Tempting Piloto, who is the son of former All American Futurity winning quarter horse, won his first career start in four tries on Sunday The win came in a 250-yard quarter horse made affair.

Thoroughbred stakes recap

Corrina Corrina earned her sixth consecutive victory, and did so the hard way, rallying from last after a slow start to beat Lemon Drop Gold by a length in the 23rd running of the $100,000 New Mexico State Racing Commission Handicap.

The New Mexico-bred 5-year-old mare by Mr. Trieste broke slow from her outside post in the seven-horse field and was a good eight lengths behind dueling leaders Marquis Lights and Charlies Hurricane after the first quarter mile. Under jockey Tracy Hebert, Corrina Corrina found her best stride around the far turn, but still had a lot of work to do as Bella Dona and Lemon Drop Gold began to shake loose of the field turning for home.

Corrinna Corrina won the New Mexico State Racing Commission Handicap on Friday, Jan. 5 at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino. Tracy Hebert was the winning jockey.

Lemon Drop Gold, ridden by Felipe Valdez, put away Bella Dona inside the final furlong, but couldn't withstand the furious late rush from Corrina Corrina, who stopped the clock in a time of 1:04.13 seconds for the 5 1/2 furlongs.

Owned by Derrick Jenkins and trained by Gary Cross, Corrina Corrina has now won each of her last six starts dating back to the Lincoln Stakes at Ruidoso Downs on July 23, 2023. She has won four times from seven starts at Sunland Park and boasts an impressive career mark of 12 wins from 24 starts with earnings of nearly $814,000.

"She struggled a little more than usual to get going, but once she did, she ran great," Hebert said. "It's just a joy to get chance to be aboard the horse, she always gives a great effort. This horse finds ways to win and be competitive at a high level."

In the 33rd running of the $65,000 KLAQ Handicap, Luxury Group Racing LLC's Competitive Idea found his way back to the winner’s circle, getting past Good Bye Charlie in the shadow of the finish line with jockey Alfredo Juarez, Jr. aboard.

Competitive Idea won the KLAQ Handicap on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino with jockey Alfredo Juarez, Jr. aboard.

Trained by Dick Cappellucci, Competitive Idea raced midpack while never too far back of a dueling group of leaders, which included Good Bye Charlie, ridden by Alejandro Medellin and Hoya Paranoya, piloted by Jose Torres.

Juarez took Competitive Idea to the outside midway around the far turn and quickly engaged for the lead, edging Good Bye Charlie by three-quarters of a length while racing five furlongs in a time of 58.4 seconds. Competitive Idea has won 10 from 32 starts and has finished second or third a combined 16 other times.

