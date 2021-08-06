Flare Network Partners With Global Esports Federation

BeInCrypto –

The Flare Network and Global Esports Federation teamed up in a new agreement, which will utilize blockchain technology in future endeavors.

In an announcement earlier today, the Global Esports Federation (GEF) brought on Flare Networks as a Global Partner in Blockchain Ecosystems. Together the pair plans to create a pathway for a future that utilizes emerging technology. The partnership brings the world of esports closer to its inevitable crypto enhancement.

Global Esports Federation Board Member and Chair of Finance Adrian F. praised the partnership for its innovation and the broadening of possibilities for both companies. “ This global partnership with Flare Networks will help the GEF, our Members and Partners, light the way for our community to engage with blockchain.”

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto