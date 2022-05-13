'Flappy Bird,' anime and Stephen A. Smith. Here are the best NFL teams' schedule reveals
Football is four months away, and the NFL reminded everyone about the upcoming season by releasing the schedules of all 32 teams Thursday.
To mark the occasion, several NFL teams got their creative juices going in revealing their schedules.
From video games to anime to bad animation and famous faces, here are some of the best schedule reveals from teams across the league:
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are apparently fans of the "Flappy Bird" game and incorporated it into their schedule reveal.
brb just got the new high score on Flappy Bird
Tickets available via @SeatGeek ➡️ https://t.co/3owhd4AQ8a
📺 2022 Schedule Release on NFLN pic.twitter.com/WgMb2bQTZ6
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 13, 2022
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons rolled out their schedule with some Easter eggs fans can find.
Rolling out our 2022 schedule...
Full schedule: https://t.co/I81JAqNrse pic.twitter.com/yVVS2l85m1
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2022
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers must be big '90s fans in how they revealed their schedule.
It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright 😎 pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals used bad animation and hundreds of stock photos to come up with an entertaining schedule reveal.
What happens when you combine 100+ stock photos, bad animation, and the biggest Bengals season ever?
The 2022 Schedule Release!
🎟 Single game tickets are on sale at https://t.co/RXVXLW0wuy pic.twitter.com/F9ka8zZNze
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2022
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys asked probably their biggest hater to help out with the schedule reveal.
We couldn’t think of any one better to give his first take on our 2022 season schedule. Enjoy…😂😂😂
Get your 🎟s here ➡️ https://t.co/1BD9uuQhew@seatgeek | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HJSCsoWA20
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022
Detroit Lions
The Lions focused on how they can increase their win-ability for the 2022 season with special training.
How to increase winnability throughout the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qVZWWE4Pfy
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022
Houston Texans
The Texans are Disney Channel fans and got the team to practice their best Mickey Mouse ear drawing when revealing the schedule.
You're watching a ✨Texans Channel✨ original movie
🎟 » https://t.co/Vv9ajw5wE4 pic.twitter.com/ntE14Qahgp
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 13, 2022
Green Bay Packers
The Packers showed off their putting skills while revealing the schedule.
𝑷𝑼𝑻𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 together the 𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑬 2022 #Packers schedule! ⛳
➡️ https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/EsvMnWZDKm
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 13, 2022
Chargers
The Chargers used anime to reveal their schedule.
Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022
Minnesota Vikings
Hall of Famer Johnny Randle got Vikings fan excited in revealing the schedule.
.@johnnyrandle93 is the baddest dude alive.
And if he doesn't get you fired up for the 2022 season, we don't know what will.
🔥🔥🔥
SCHEDULE: https://t.co/m0jfJIwXCW pic.twitter.com/oiabxyyzDZ
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 13, 2022
New York Giants
Eli Manning revealed how the Giants got their schedule together.
Eli's TOP SECRET project 🤫 pic.twitter.com/zK7VP0wqi0
— New York Giants (@Giants) May 13, 2022
New York Jets
The Jets decided to reveal their schedule "out of context."
Our 2022 schedule...
...out of context 😂 pic.twitter.com/v2mRemAYXw
— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2022
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.