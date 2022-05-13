'Flappy Bird,' anime and Stephen A. Smith. Here are the best NFL teams' schedule reveals

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play during the second half of a preseason game in Kansas City, Mo. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Football is four months away, and the NFL reminded everyone about the upcoming season by releasing the schedules of all 32 teams Thursday.

To mark the occasion, several NFL teams got their creative juices going in revealing their schedules.

From video games to anime to bad animation and famous faces, here are some of the best schedule reveals from teams across the league:

The Cardinals are apparently fans of the "Flappy Bird" game and incorporated it into their schedule reveal.

brb just got the new high score on Flappy Bird



Tickets available via @SeatGeek ➡️ https://t.co/3owhd4AQ8a



📺 2022 Schedule Release on NFLN pic.twitter.com/WgMb2bQTZ6 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 13, 2022

The Falcons rolled out their schedule with some Easter eggs fans can find.

The Panthers must be big '90s fans in how they revealed their schedule.

It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright 😎 pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022

The Bengals used bad animation and hundreds of stock photos to come up with an entertaining schedule reveal.

What happens when you combine 100+ stock photos, bad animation, and the biggest Bengals season ever?

The 2022 Schedule Release!



🎟 Single game tickets are on sale at https://t.co/RXVXLW0wuy pic.twitter.com/F9ka8zZNze — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2022

The Cowboys asked probably their biggest hater to help out with the schedule reveal.

We couldn’t think of any one better to give his first take on our 2022 season schedule. Enjoy…😂😂😂



Get your 🎟s here ➡️ https://t.co/1BD9uuQhew@seatgeek | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HJSCsoWA20 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022

The Lions focused on how they can increase their win-ability for the 2022 season with special training.

How to increase winnability throughout the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qVZWWE4Pfy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022

The Texans are Disney Channel fans and got the team to practice their best Mickey Mouse ear drawing when revealing the schedule.

The Packers showed off their putting skills while revealing the schedule.

The Chargers used anime to reveal their schedule.

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

Hall of Famer Johnny Randle got Vikings fan excited in revealing the schedule.

.@johnnyrandle93 is the baddest dude alive.



And if he doesn't get you fired up for the 2022 season, we don't know what will.



🔥🔥🔥



SCHEDULE: https://t.co/m0jfJIwXCW pic.twitter.com/oiabxyyzDZ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 13, 2022

Eli Manning revealed how the Giants got their schedule together.

Eli's TOP SECRET project 🤫 pic.twitter.com/zK7VP0wqi0 — New York Giants (@Giants) May 13, 2022

The Jets decided to reveal their schedule "out of context."

Our 2022 schedule...



...out of context 😂 pic.twitter.com/v2mRemAYXw — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2022

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.