Flank Anatomy: Cowboys play design to free Schultz a thing of beauty

It’s rare that an offensive coordinator can shake an opposing defense completely off the TV screen with a play design, but this is an occurrence Cowboys OC Kellen Moore has made commonplace in 2021.

Against the New England Patriots two weekends ago, Moore again spun his play calling magic, using a concept he likely cribbed from his head coach Mike McCarthy. From his favorite formation, flank — a balanced two tight end, two receiver, one running back set — Moore got his Y, Dalton Schultz, completely free into the New England secondary. Here’s look at the genesis of this play and use it for deeper dives this week into the versatility and the potency of a seemingly ordinary set.

Flank Run? Flank Pass? Flank Short? Flank Deep? Guess!

The situation: 1st-and-10 near midfield. It’s early in the 3rd quarter and the Cowboys, who have run up and down the field at will all day, are still chasing a 14-10 Patriots lead.

Quarterback Dak Prescott had one-play previously converted a 1st-and-20, rolling away from pressure and finding receiver Noah Brown in the maw of a New England zone. Brown had broken his route, mirrored his quarterback and made himself available for a twisting 20 yard dash.

Now with new downs in hand, Moore went back to Flank left, his most dependable and indecipherable formation in this year

As can be seen from the end zone, this is a balanced formation with two passing targets to the left and two to the right. But it also has a decided run imbalance, as it places both Cowboys tight ends on the left, and both receivers on the right:

Will Dallas run behind the power on the left side, where four blockers are present? They do that a lot, and do so successfully. Or, will they run to the weak side, towards CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, who are not afraid to ball their fists and block on the edge. The Cowboys do that effectively as well. (We’ll look at these two options later in the week.)

Story continues

Or, will Moore fake a run to the shifty Tony Pollard and go deep down the field? He’s done that too, to both his receivers and to the tight ends, both of whom have shown deep speed.

It’s hard for New England to decipher, as Dallas has already created explosive plays to this point running behind the power and running to the weakside. In either case, the Patriots are playing run here.

At the snap, the Cowboys’ linemen fire out as if they’re blocking an outside zone for for Pollard to the receiver side.

It’s hard to tell from this still if Pollard will take the ball or if Prescott will keep it. Look at the two receivers. Cooper is running hard to the inside, but he could be making a line at the Patriots safety on his side. Lamb is running hard to the outside, but he could be the lead blocker for Pollard on the edge. Dallas had already run two counter plays where the slot receiver, Noah Brown in both cases, had led Pollard to the edge. Was Dallas doing it again?

That’s how New England saw it. Look at both Patriots inside linebackers in this still. They’re running hard to their left, to chase Pollard to the sideline.

Tapping the West Coast Tree

…and that’s exactly the way Moore wanted them to react. His primary on this play is the Y-back Schultz, who is blocking weak-side end Matt Judon (9).

Schultz has carried Judon for three steps, selling a Pollard run, and Judon has bought the fake. Look at him working to cut Schultz’s hand off of him and to provide pursuit on Pollard.

Look also at the F-back Blake Jarwin. He’s running an out and up, pushing the New England cornerback covering him deep upfield. The hook has been perfectly baited because Schultz is going to release Judon and go hard outside, parallel to the line of scrimmage.

He’s running a tight end delay, a staple of West Coast offenses through the years. Think of the pain this play caused Dallas when Mike Holmgren had Brett Favre running it to Mark Chmura. Think of all the times during his Eagles reign when Andy Reid pulled this on a Cowboys’ defense.

McCarthy cut his NFL teeth in this system and he’s used it at his stops in San Francisco and Green Bay. And here, his coordinator Moore has pulled it from his bag of flank formation tricks.

When Prescott pull the ball and rolls right, the Patriots secondary scrambles to cover Jarwin, Cooper and Lamb, who are now driving deep upfield.

Look at both cornerbacks in the still above. They’re bailing to get deep, to keep Lamb and Jarwin from getting behind them. The free safety playing deep centerfield has to concern himself with Cooper, who is running an intermediate crossing route. The Patriots line has been pulled hard to their left by Pollard’s run fake. This leaves….

…nobody to cover Schultz. Look at the space he has in the left flat when he turns to give his quarterback a target.

The closest pursuer is ten yards inside of him. The cornerback on his side is ten yards behind him and focused on Jarwin.

From the end-zone angle, one can also see the beauty of the run blocking options built into the play design. Jarwin is taking his route to the sideline, and he’ll be able to block his man for Schultz once he secures Prescott’s pass and turns up field. Cooper, seeing the catch, can turn up field and make a run straight at the free safety.

Schultz has downfield interference and he seeks it out. He takes the pass, cuts inside of Jarwin and makes for the goal line. The middle linebacker, who you see so helplessly behind Schultz, finally runs Schultz down, but not until he has gained 20 yards on a second consecutive Moore call.

The coordinator has ripped off 20 yards from a four receiver set on the previous play and another 20 going against the run tendency of this formation and sneaking his tight end away from an over-aggressive pursuit.

There are many ways to be explosive, and Kellen Moore keeps un-spooling them for us, one game, one play at a time.

1

1