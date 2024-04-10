Flames visit the Kings after shootout win

Calgary Flames (35-37-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (41-26-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Los Angeles Kings after the Flames took down the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime.

Los Angeles has a 13-7-4 record in Pacific Division games and a 41-26-11 record overall. The Kings have given up 201 goals while scoring 241 for a +40 scoring differential.

Calgary has a 35-37-5 record overall and an 11-10-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames have a -16 scoring differential, with 234 total goals scored and 250 given up.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Flames won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Moore has 30 goals and 24 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

Yegor Sharangovich has 30 goals and 27 assists for the Flames. Andrei Kuzmenko has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flames: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Alex Turcotte: out (upper body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: day to day (upper body), Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Dan Vladar: out for season (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.