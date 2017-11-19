Flames travel to Washington in 1950's attire

Kyle Cantlon
Calgary’s pregame wardrobe was decidedly throwback on Saturday.

Several days removed from an old school donnybrook with the Detroit Red Wings, the Calgary Flames decided to wind back the clock even further for Saturday’s tilt in Philadelphia.

Prior to the Flames’ 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers, the team suited up in 1950’s-style attire and entered the arena in style. After the contest, the boys stuck to the theme as they prepared to travel by train to Washington where they will face the Capitals on Monday evening.



With moustaches, three-piece suits, classic kicks, hats, canes, and even cigars all on point, the Flames won Halloween more than two weeks after it ended.