Flames stretch win spree to four games

The Boston Bruins were dealt some blows on Wednesday. First came the announcement from coach Bruce Cassidy that Patrice Bergeron wouldn’t play on Thursday against Carolina because of an upper-body injury. A head injury for the Bruins captain could keep him out for longer than that.

Next came the news that Tuukka Rask’s comeback attempt had come to an end and he announced his retirement. He didn’t make his season debut until Jan. 13 following hip surgery. Rask felt his body didn’t respond the way he needed it to in order to continue playing, so he chose to call it a career.

Finally, Brad Marchand received a six-game suspension for his altercation with Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry in an incident at the end of Tuesday’s game. He got the lengthy ban for roughing and high-sticking.

Additionally, the last-placed Montreal Canadiens fired head coach Dominique Ducharme and replaced him with Martin St. Louis, who was named the interim bench boss.

DETROIT 6 PHILADELPHIA 3

The Red Wings halted a modest two-game win streak for the Flyers with a six-goal outburst. The two teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon.

Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Pius Suter and Robby Fabbri produced one goal and one assist apiece for Detroit.

Givani Smith and Vladislav Namestnikov (empty netter) had the other goals for the Red Wings, which were scored in the third period to put the game out of reach.

Isaac Ratcliffe got Philadelphia on the board 3:03 into the first period to tie the game at 1-1 with his first NHL goal.

Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton also found the back of the net for the Flyers.

Moritz Seider and Nick Seeler earned two assists each, while Tyler Bertuzzi, Sam Gagner, Joe Veleno, Filip Hronek, Gustav Lindstrom, Travis Konecny, Zack MacEwen, Oskar Lindblom and Claude Giroux provided one helper apiece.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 21 of 24 shots for his 14th victory of the year.

Carter Hart permitted five goals on 33 shots for his 15th regulation loss of the season.

CHICAGO 4 EDMONTON 1

The Blackhawks snapped a three-game losing skid and handed the Oilers a second straight loss in the process.

Alex DeBrincat generated one goal, which was his 27th of the year, and two assists along with four shots on target.

Dylan Strome notched two points with one goal and one assist on Chicago power plays.

Kirby Dach and Brandon Hagel also notched one goal and one assist apiece for the Blackhawks.

Leon Draisaitl netted Edmonton’s only goal during a second-period power play. He is tied for the league lead with 33 goals this campaign.

Patrick Kane, Seth Jones, Jake McCabe, Evander Kane and Connor McDavid collected one assist each.

Duncan Keith and Zack Kassian were injured in the contest.

Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 40 shots for his 15th win in 34 starts.

Mike Smith allowed four goals on 30 shots in the loss. He has gone winless in his past four starts (0-3-1).

NASHVILLE 3 DALLAS 4

The Stars rebounded from a one-goal loss to Calgary earlier this month with a one-goal victory over the Predators.

Jason Robertson potted a pair of power-play goals to bring his season total to 19 markers on the year.

Roope Hintz had one goal and one assist for Dallas.

Luke Glendening supplied the game winner when he broke a 2-2 tie at 3:24 of the third period.

Eeli Tolvanen, Matt Duchene and Yakov Trenin lit the lamp for Nashville.

John Klingberg and Roman Josi chipped in two assists apiece, while Filip Forsberg, Tanner Jeannot, Mattias Ekholm, Alexandre Carrier, Michael Raffl, Ryan Suter and Esa Lindell had one helper each.

Radek Faksa exited the game due to an injury.

Jake Oettinger blocked 20 shots for his 12th victory of the season.

Juuse Saros stopped 23 shots in the defeat.

VEGAS 0 CALGARY 6

The Flames won for a fourth straight time, while ending a three-game win spree for the Golden Knights.

Jacob Markstrom shielded all 28 shots he faced for his league-leading eighth shutout of 2021-22.

Mikael Backlund compiled one goal and three assists along with four shots on target

Matthew Tkachuk accounted for one goal and two assists.

Andrew Mangiapane tallied two goals, including a power-play marker in the third period, to bring his season total to 22 on the year.

Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm had the other goals for Calgary.

Noah Hanifin earned two assists, while Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, Erik Gudbranson, Oliver Kylington and Blake Coleman picked up one helper apiece.

Nicolas Roy had a game-high five shots on goal.

Vegas revealed close to game time that Mark Stone was ruled out because of an upper-body injury.

Robin Lehner yielded six goals on 33 shots in the loss.

ARIZONA 5 SEATTLE 2

The Coyotes ended a two-game losing slide with a win over the Kraken.

Nick Schmaltz scored twice for Arizona, including an empty netter to round out the scoring.

Phil Kessel and Alex Galchenyuk generated one goal and one assist apiece for the Coyotes.

Anton Stralman had the other goal for Arizona, which snapped his 19-game goalless drought.

Colin Blackwell and Calle Jarnkrok lit the lamp for Seattle in the third period.

Yanni Gourde assisted on both Kraken goals, while registering five shots on target.

Alexander Wennberg. Ilya Lyubushkin, Janis Moser, Loui Eriksson, Ryan Dzingel and Clayton Keller contributed one assist apiece.

Karel Vejmelka blocked 34 shots for his seventh win of the season. It also snapped his five-game losing slump.

Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves on 25 shots in the loss.

NY ISLANDERS 6 VANCOUVER 3

The Islanders bounced back from a shutout loss to Seattle with a win over the Canucks.

Zach Parise, Brock Nelson, Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Mathew Barzal scored for New York in the first period.

Parise, Nelson and Lee scored 31 seconds apart. Lee and Cizikas also added an assist each for two-point efforts.

Matt Martin gave the Islanders some insurance in the third period with his second goal of the season.

Elias Pettersson and Luke Schenn scored for Vancouver in the second stanza.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson got the Canucks on the board at the 18:56 mark of the first frame after the Islanders built up a 5-0 lead.

Cal Clutterbuck supplied two helpers, while Anthony Beauvillier, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, Noah Dobson, Scott Mayfield, Zdeno Chara, Conor Garland, Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Hunt had one assist each.

Ilya Sorokin blocked 34 shots for his 14th win in 27 starts.

Jaroslav Halak was pulled after just 16:19 of playing time. He gave up five goals on 12 shots. Thatcher Demko made 14 saves on 15 shots in relief.