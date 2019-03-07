Flames search for lost mojo against Coyotes

The Calgary Flames have picked a tough time to go ice cold.

Heading into their Thursday night clash at the Arizona Coyotes, the Western Conference-leading Flames have lost three straight games in regulation for the first time this season and have watched their lead on the San Jose Sharks decrease to three points. San Jose also has one game in hand.

The Flames are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in what was a tough-fought affair on Wednesday. The Flames had a surprising goal disallowed when Vegas goalie Mark-Andre Fleury initiated contact with Calgary forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was outside the crease, but the play was deemed goaltender interference.

Calgary has scored seven goals in the last four outings.

"It may feel that way, that we're not getting our breaks but you've got to create your own breaks, own bounces. We have to get to Arizona and work out of it," forward Mark Jankowski told the club's radio broadcaster, Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

The Flames and Golden Knights will meet again on Sunday, Calgary's first game back home after the brief road trip that concludes in Arizona.

"It was playoff atmosphere out there. Both teams going hard. It was a tight game," Jankowski said.

Facing the Coyotes could be some much-needed tonic for the Flames. Calgary has won all three meetings this season and outscored Arizona 18-4 in those meetings.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes are coming off a performance that head coach Rick Tocchet called "garbage" -- a 3-1 home loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

And it didn't matter that his team had a six-game winning streak before losing to Anaheim. It's been eight years since the Coyotes last won seven straight games.

"We're not going to win them all and we like what's been going on here, but our second and third periods were not good. We needed more out of some guys," Tocchet said after the loss.

"We didn't get energy from some guys that are going to have to play if we're going anywhere. We need these guys to go, and I didn't see much urgency from them."

The defeat was a lesson learned for a young Coyotes team that has overcome a huge number of injuries and remains in the thick of the playoff race. Now is not the time to waste a potential win against a bottom-feeding squad.

"We're a couple points out now," Lawson Crouse said. "Every game's important. We can't take shifts off, we can't take games off. We need everyone in this locker room."

Speaking of injuries, the Coyotes did receive a boost last game, with defenseman Jason Demers returning to action after missing 47 games due to a knee injury suffered in mid-November.

"It's an amazing feeling. It's nice to compete again and be with the guys," Demers said. "I felt great, (but) obviously you want a different decision. It's a tough situation kind of coming in at this point. I just wanted to play simple hockey and play strong defensively."

The Flames are close to having a veteran blue-liner back in action, too. Michael Stone has been sent to the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat on conditioning assignment. Has not played since Nov. 23 due to blood clot.

--Field Level Media