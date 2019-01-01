Flames-Red Wings Preview

Following a disastrous December, the Detroit Red Wings are hoping a change in the calendar will coincide with a change in their fortunes.

They have lost five straight and nine of their last 10 games heading into their home matchup with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

The most recent loss was particularly gnawing. They led the Florida Panthers 3-0 after one period but wound up losing a shootout, 4-3, on New Year's Eve.

"It started great. And then it was frustrating to lose a game like that," forward Gustav Nyquist told the team's website and other media members. "We let up a three-goal lead. I thought it was even in the third, both teams had some chances, but it's tough to lose. We talked about it during the period, after the period, especially the shots. I thought we gave (Panthers goalie James) Reimer a pretty easy night coming in after (Roberto) Luongo. Not good enough."

Luongo was pulled after the opening period. The Wings had a season-low two shots on goal in the second period when the momentum shifted and Florida tied the score.

"It's just not good enough. We have to find a way -- of course they're going to push back," defenseman Niklas Kronwall said. "It's 3-0. They have nothing to lose. That's when we have to do a better job of keeping it simple. ... I thought we had a lot of success whenever we got the puck deep. We were able to roll on them here and there throughout the game. In the second, we just had none of that. Instead we just kept turning the puck over, whether that was in our zone, the neutral zone, or in the offensive zone."

The Wings were a game over .500 when they won at Boston on Dec. 1. They have gone 3-8-4 since that point.

Injuries have played a factor, and Detroit got some more bad news on Monday. Defenseman Trevor Daley will miss 3-5 weeks with a broken foot. The Wings are also missing defensemen Mike Green and Danny DeKeyser due to injuries.

"Our record has been reflective of when those guys have been out we haven't won enough games," coach Jeff Blashill said. "The guys that are here have to play great hockey."

Calgary won seven of its first eight games in December. The Flames are 2-2-2 since then but finished 2018 with an offensive explosion. Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and two assists and Sean Monahan supplied five assists in an 8-5 win over the San Jose Sharks on New Year's Eve.

"A lot of happy faces in this locker room," Gaudreau said to the team's website. "We won a big game against a big team."The Flames, who begin a four-game road trip in Detroit, lead the Pacific Division with a 24-12-4 mark. Gaudreau and Monahan have scored 21 goals apiece.

"We know the ability to score here is among the best in the league," defenseman Travis Hamonic said. "We've done a real good job setting ourselves up with half the season left. We think we're in a good spot. We like our team a lot. And we think we've got a couple more gears to get to as a group."

The teams will meet again in Calgary on Jan. 18.