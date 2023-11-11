Flames' Nikita Zadorov reportedly requests trade immediately after game vs. Leafs

The reports of Zadorov's trade request broke right after his Flames fell to the Leafs in Toronto — where Calgary's former GM currently resides.

Nikita Zadorov made waves in more ways than one on Friday night. (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hulking Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov has requested a trade from the Calgary Flames, according to multiple reports.

The news broke almost immediately after the Flames fell to the Maple Leafs in a shootout thriller Friday night in Toronto — a place Zadorov, a pending UFA, would reportedly "welcome a move to."

Source confirms this is the case, so let’s see where this goes. Believe his camp led by agent Dan Milstein hoping for a quick resolution https://t.co/FNwb6EaJyT — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 11, 2023

More to come.