Flames' Nikita Zadorov reportedly requests trade immediately after game vs. Leafs
The reports of Zadorov's trade request broke right after his Flames fell to the Leafs in Toronto — where Calgary's former GM currently resides.
Hulking Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov has requested a trade from the Calgary Flames, according to multiple reports.
The news broke almost immediately after the Flames fell to the Maple Leafs in a shootout thriller Friday night in Toronto — a place Zadorov, a pending UFA, would reportedly "welcome a move to."
Source confirms this is the case, so let’s see where this goes. Believe his camp led by agent Dan Milstein hoping for a quick resolution https://t.co/FNwb6EaJyT
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 11, 2023
More to come.