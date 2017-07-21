Flames ink first-rounder Juuso Valimaki to rookie contract

The Calgary Flames signed Finnish defenseman Jusso Valimaki to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

Valimaki, 18, was the 16th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft. He was selected in that spot after a nice year with the WHL’s Tri-City Americans, scoring 61 points in 60 regular-season games and then added an assist in four playoff contests. He also played for the Tri-City Americans in 2015-16, putting up 32 points in 56 games.

Apparently he’s capable of at least one nifty shootout move, too:

this Jusso Valimaki shootout goal ������ (h/t @sadflamesfan) pic.twitter.com/yVGFGMfp96 — Blinn Manuel Miranda (@NHLBlinn) July 8, 2017





People are pondering how Valimaki may fit into the Flames at the end of a three-year window Johnny Gaudreau recently cited. That seems a little far-reaching, although this nugget makes you wonder if Calgary might want to drag a little extra value out of his rookie deal:

With late birthday/signing date, Valimaki gets free ELC year in 18-19 if he doesn't exceed 9 NHL games in either of next 2 seasons. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) July 21, 2017





Interesting. Either way, the Flames locked up a future piece, whether he can make an NHL impact sooner or later.



