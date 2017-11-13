Flames end home stretch vs. Blues

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames will face a tough test against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night to wrap up their seven-game homestand at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

After dropping a 5-2 decision to the Blues (13-4-1) on Oct. 25 in St. Louis, the Flames (9-7-0) returned home and have won four of their past six games, including a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Since then, they've had three days off to prepare for the Blues, whose three-game winning streak ended Saturday with a 5-2 loss at home to the New York Islanders.

"It will be a big match for us considering what happened in St. Louis," said Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan, who liked his team's effort through two periods in St. Louis. "We didn't like our third period in that game."

While Gulutzan has been happy with his team's 4-2 record during the lengthy homestand, he hasn't been pleased with the number of quality scoring chances the Flames have given up.

"We feel that we're one of the top teams creating chances, but we're one of the bottom teams in giving them up right now," Gulutzan said. "We don't think, with the players that we have, that we should be in that situation.

"Five-on-five, we think we can be a lot tighter group. If we're generating at the rate we are and we can be even 20 percent better (defensively), we think we can really get on a roll."

After missing Calgary's last three games with a lower-body injury, defenseman Travis Hamonic will be a game-day decision as to whether he plays against the Blues.

"I'm feeling good," Hamonic said. "I feel like I'm back up to where my body feels it needs to be."

While out of the lineup, Hamonic looked on from the press box as the Flames won two of three games and outscored their opponents 14-12.

"We're scoring some goals now and the games have kind of opened up," he said. "I think defensively now we want to try and reel it in as a group collectively. We don't want to be giving up four and having to win games 5-4 or 6-4."