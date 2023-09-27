Flames assistant GM Chris Snow suffers cardiac arrest, falls unresponsive amid ALS battle

Snow was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, but was able to remain with the Flames organization thanks to groundbreaking treatment.

Chris Snow and his family, pictured at the 2022 NHL Awards. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images) (NHLI via Getty Images)

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow has fallen unresponsive as he continues his battle with ALS, his wife Kelsie shared in a social media post on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old suffered a catastrophic brain injury after going into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, his wife detailed, and while paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again, a lack of oxygen left Snow with the brain injury.

Snow shared that doctors do not expect him to wake up.

"My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out," she said in her post. "Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I'll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people."

Snow had been living with ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, since his diagnosis during the summer of 2019. Thanks to experimental treatment, however, the executive far outlived his initial prognosis of roughly one year to live.

That treatment allowed Snow to remain with the Flames organization, helping oversee the club's analytics as well as other hockey operations efforts. More recently, this past summer, new Flames general manager Craig Conroy added the title of vice president of data/analytics to Snow's list of duties in Calgary.

"We cannot convey the impact Chris has on our organization, not only in his work but the leadership and positivity he brings," the Flames said in a statement. "Despite his own challenges, he is a beacon of light, uplifting all of us around him. Our hearts are with Kelsie, Cohen & Willa as Chris continues to battle."

In addition to his efforts with the Flames, Snow and his family have been active in efforts to fundraise and raise awareness for ALS. The Snows have been at the forefront of charitable efforts toward the cause, including their #SnowyStrong and #TrickShotForSnowy fundraisers in recent years.

Snow has been part of the Flames organization since 2011, when he was brought on as Director of Statistical and Video Analysis. Prior to his work in Calgary, the Massachusetts native worked with the Minnesota Wild as their Director of Hockey Operations. He also previously worked as a sports writer.