Flamengo Emerge With Interest in Redundant Lazio Midfielder

Flamengo are seriously interested in making a move for Marcos Antonio this summer following his return to Lazio from PAOK.

The 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder has never managed to settle in the Italian capital since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk back in July 2022, spending a season in Rome before being shipped out to Greece on a loan deal with a buy option attached.

Marcos Antonio didn’t make the strongest impression with PAOK, picking up three goals across 17 appearances, and they’ve decided not to make his stay permanent, leaving him to return to Lazio this summer.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Flamengo are keen to snap up Marcos Antonio this summer and have presented an offer to the midfielder, who won’t be part of the project at Lazio moving forward. He is currently evaluating the proposal.

The 23-year-old midfielder is contracted to the Biancocelesti to June 2027 and has an estimated market value of around €4-6 million.