Flagstick denies Will Zalatoris of his second hole-in-one of day

Will Zalatoris was an unlucky bounce off the flagstick away from carding his second hole-in-one of the round Thursday at the U.S. Open.

Earlier in the day, the Korn Ferry Tour points leader followed Patrick Reed's lead in making an ace at the par-3 seventh hole.

U.S. Open Day 1: Zalatoris adds ace of his own at No. 7

He then hit another laser iron shot at the pin at the par-3 13th, his ball landing about 15 feet in front of the hole before ricocheting off the stick.

He settled for birdie to move back to 2 over on his round.