Flags reign as Jaguars hold 14-0 halftime lead

Gardner Minshew Mania has begun.

The rookie quarterback completed 13 of 18 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, leading the Jaguars to a 14-0 halftime advantage.

The Jaguars scored quickly, taking a 7-0 lead only 1:58 into the game with Minshew finding tight end James O'Shaughnessy for a 7-yard touchdown following an Adoree Jackson fumble on a punt. Later in the first quarter, Minshew threw a 22-yard touchdown to DJ Chark.

The Titans have only 108 yards as Marcus Mariota has gone 6-of-16 for 62 yards. The Jaguars have 138, with Tennessee holding Leonard Fournette to minus-9 yards on five carries.

The teams have combined for 11 punts.

But on a rainy night in Jacksonville, flags reigned. It prompted Tom Brady, or someone with access to Tom Brady’s official Twitter account to tweet, “I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore.”

Referee Shawn Hochuli and his crew called 10 penalties, including eight for holding.

The coaches’ subcommittee recommended holding as a point of emphasis this season. Officials called 179 holding penalties in the first two weeks this season, according to the Fox broadcast, which was 70 more than at this point last season.

Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira, the league’s former supervisor of officials, said the holding penalties are “really hurting the game.”

Pereira also questioned a roughing the passer penalty on Kamalei Correa in the second quarter. But Al Riveron, the NFL’s current supervisor of officials, explained on social media that “there was helmet contact to Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew’s chin, therefore roughing was called.”