Flagrant foul vs. Nebraska injures Wisconsin Wooden finalist Johnny Davis

A flagrant foul on Sunday left Wisconsin star Johnny Davis injured and the Badgers holding their breath ahead of the NCAA tournament.

The injury took place early in second half of Sunday's 74-73 upset loss to Nebraska in the regular-season finale. With 17:32 remaining, Davis pushed the ball up the court in transition. He got tripped up near midcourt after tangling feet with Nebraska's Trey McGowens. He lost his balance as he attempted a layup, and a trailing McGowens collided over his back in the air and landed on top of him as Davis' head slammed into the basket stanchion.

Badgers officials saying it's lower body injury to Johnny Davis. Flagrant foul contact came up high, but he was tripped up on his way to the rim and appeared to land awkwardly. pic.twitter.com/4iJpvHN6Ua — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) March 6, 2022

Davis limped off the court and didn't return. He was eventually designated with a "lower body" injury. McGowens was assessed a flagrant foul and ejected from the game.

Johnny Davis favoring his right leg has he limps off the court after the Flagrant-2 foul. Really hoping he's okay. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9XHbexFFOX — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) March 6, 2022

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard didn't elaborate on Davis' injury, but told reporters postgame: "I'm optimistic he's going to be fine."

He also appeared to take issue with the game's officiating.

“The officials knew my thoughts, and knew them actually before it happened on some other things that I saw," Gard said. "I’ll leave it at that, and I’ll watch the replay and I’ll make the necessary phone calls."

A long-term injury to Johnny Davis would likely derail Wisconsin's Final Four hopes. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Wisconsin has it sights on the Final Four, thanks largely to Davis, a Wooden Award finalist and projected NBA lottery pick averaging 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Prior to Sunday's loss to the now 10-21 Cornhuskers, the Badgers were widely projected as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. That could change with Sunday's loss and Davis' injury, with a lot riding on next week's Big Ten tournament.