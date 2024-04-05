Flagrant error: Pels Green says that’s what four on Zion was

Pelicans head coach Willie Green says a flagrant foul should have been called on Orlando’s Gary Harris in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s loss to Orlando.

The Pelicans fell to the Magic 117-108, falling into 7th place in the Western Conference Standings. The Pelicans host the Spurs Friday night.

Zion Williamson suffered a contusion to a finger on his shooting hand Wednesday night. Green said he would update Zion’s status Friday.

