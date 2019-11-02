Flag tosses, missed field goals and heartbreak: Ravens and Patriots rivalry set for episode 14

Throughout the previous 13 games of the Ravens and Patriots rivalry, it's safe to say the Patriots have controlled the narrative.

All-time against the Ravens, they're 10-3 and have won the last three meetings. That doesn't quite paint the entire picture, though.

Only twice in the last decade has a Ravens and Patriots game been decided by more than two scores. And if you ask any Ravens player, they were close to pulling out victories in a handful of games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's a look at some of the wildest Patriots and Ravens games in history.

The First Three

Nothing really was memorable about the first three matchups, to be frank.

The Patriots won the first ever matchup in a 46-38 shootout at Memorial Stadium as Vinny Testaverde couldn't out-duel Drew Bledsoe. It was the first of five straight wins for the Patriots.

New England won the next two games by a pair of 20-3 scores, once at Foxboro Stadium and once at Gillette Stadium. Tony Banks and Kyle Boller started both losses for the Ravens.

But those three matchups, which took place in 1996, 2000 and 2004, set the stage for some of the wildest games the NFL has seen this century.

December 3, 2007

This game deserves its own novel.

The Ravens entered at 4-7 and were trying to knock off the unbeaten Patriots, who entered at 11-0.

Baltimore, which struggled all season long, gave New England a run for its money.

The Ravens played ahead of the Patriots all night and led three separate times before the wild fourth quarter.

Willis McGahee led the Ravens all night and had 138 yards rushing on 30 carries for a touchdown. Boller was serviceable, and threw for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Story continues

Wth the Ravens leading 24-20 as time wound down, they thought they had the Patriots stopped for the win- four times.

First, the Ravens stopped the Patriots on a quarterback sneak, when the play was whistled dead after Rex Ryan called timeout from the sideline. On the following play, the Ravens thought they had another stop on a fullback dive when a false start was called on the Patriots.

On the third fourth down play, the Brady scrambled for a first down.

The Ravens forced another fourth down, but a holding call on an incomplete pass gave the Patriots new life.

Jabar Gaffney hauled in a touchdown catch to seemingly give the Patriots the win. After a review, the play stood as called, as did an unsportsmanlike conduct on Bart Scott. He picked up the flag and launched it into the crowd and had to be restrained by teammates as he went to the bench.

This one wasn't over yet, however.

Boller launched a Hail Mary pass, which was caught inside the five-yard line by Mark Clayton who was tackled at the two-yard line.

The 4-8 record eventually led to a 5-11 finish and the ousting of Brian Billick as coach. John Harbaugh took his place.

January 10, 2010

From the first play of this Wild Card game, the Ravens took control.

Ray Rice scored a touchdown on the first play of the game and the Ravens led 14-0 just five minutes into the game, en route to a 33-14 win - the Patriots first loss in the playoffs at Gillette Stadium.

Flacco threw just 10 passes for 34 yards, but the team gained 234 yards rushing off of Rice and McGahee.

Baltimore lost 20-3 the next week in Indianapolis, but the win over the Patriots was the team's first ever in the rivalry.

January 22, 2012

Ravens fans should probably shield their eyes.

Jimmy Smith said this week the only thing he can remember from this 23-20 loss in the AFC Championship game was, ‘Wide left.'

The Ravens, driving for the potential score down 23-20, were faced with 2nd and 1 with 29 seconds to play inside the Patriots 15-yard line. A Flacco pass to Lee Evans in the corner of the end zone was caught - and dropped - as the winning touchdown slipped through the fingers of the wide receiver.

Billy Cundiff trotted onto the field after a stop on third down and his kick famously sailed wide left, giving the Ravens perhaps their most agonizing loss of the rivalry.

January 20, 2013

The Ravens didn't need to wait years for their revenge, though.

In an AFC Championship rematch, the Ravens held on for a 28-13 win on the back of Flacco, who outdueled Brady at Gillette Stadium.

The Ravens trailed 13-7, but scored 21 unanswered points in the second half - including two touchdowns from Anquan Boldin - to give the Ravens a 15-point victory.

Two weeks later, if fans recall, the Ravens won their second Super Bowl in a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

January 10, 2015

In this AFC Divisional Playoff game, the Ravens jumped out to a 14-0 and 28-14 lead before the Patriots took over.

They scored twice in the third to tie the game at 28, and after a Justin Tucker field goal, scored once again on a Brandon LaFell pass from Brady to give the Patriots a 35-31 win.

Flacco threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns, but turned the ball over twice. Justin Forsett had 129 yards on the ground, but that wasn't enough to beat the Patriots on the road.

New England won the next week over Indianapolis and eventually won the Super Bowl over the Seahawks. That was a tough pill to swallow for Baltimore.

December 12, 2016

It's fitting to end at the last matchup, right?

Three years ago, the Patriots pulled out a 30-23 win in Gillette Stadium over the Ravens. The Ravens fell down 16-0 and 23-3 before rallying to cut the lead to 23-20 in the fourth quarter.

But a late touchdown to Chris Hogan from Brady lifted the Patriots to a lead the Ravens couldn't keep up with.

This was the ninth matchup in a row when Brady and Flacco started at quarterback. Sunday's matchup, clearly, won't be the same, as the Ravens and Patriots issue in a new era of the rivalry.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Flag tosses, missed field goals and heartbreak: Ravens and Patriots rivalry set for episode 14 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington