Flacco has Browns on brink of playoffs despite six turnovers in three games

Dec. 23—By now, even though he has started only three games for his new team, it is abundantly clear the Browns' fate for 2023 is in the right hand of Joe Flacco.

Flacco will try to notch his third straight win Dec. 24 when the Browns (9-5) visit the Texans in Houston. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

According to NFL.com, the probability of the Browns making the playoffs jumps to 99% if they beat the Texans. Cleveland can clinch a playoff spot by winning if various other games work out favorably for them.

Flacco finished the 2022 season with the Jets on Jan. 8, 2023. He completed 18 of 33 passes for an unremarkable 149 yards with no touchdown passes or interceptions in an 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He was out of work until the Browns beckoned him for a tryout Nov. 17. He was signed to the practice squad three days later.

Not all of them were his fault, but Flacco threw five interceptions and lost one fumble in his three starts. He threw three picks against the Bears, but then in the fourth quarter he completed 11 of 13 passes for 212 yards. One was a 51-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. He connected with David Njoku on pass plays of 31 and 34 yards in the final two minutes on the drive that resulted in Dustin Hopkins breaking a 17-17 tie on a 34-yard field goal with 32 seconds to play.

"If that's a younger player, you start to get a little frazzled, but the older you get, you've thrown a bunch of interceptions in your time," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "You just have to keep fighting."

Flacco has made 186 career starts with the Ravens (11 years), Broncos (one season), Jets (three seasons) and now the Browns. He is a stellar 63-31 on the home field for the four teams, but just 38-54 on the road.

Flacco's loss as a Browns starter was against the Rams in Los Angeles when he threw a costly interception on a deep pass in the fourth quarter with his team behind, 20-19. The Browns fell apart after the pick and lost, 36-19.

The Ravens have a two-game lead in the AFC North. Baltimore finishes the season at San Francisco (Dec. 24), home to the Dolphins (Dec. 31) and home to the Steelers Jan. 6 or 7 (to be determined).

The Browns host the Jets on Dec. 28 then finish in Cincinnati on Jan. 6 or 7. The Browns can still win the division, but if they don't they would start the playoffs on the road, which makes Flacco's road record significant. The Browns are 2-4 on the road this season.

"I think it's always tough to put your finger on those things," Flacco said. "Obviously, you deal with some variables when you're on the road that you don't have to deal with when you're at home. Like as an offense, defense kind of deals with that when they're at home.

"I think we've all played enough road games at this point that you can go into those situations and relate to where you've been in the past, and you should be able to play a very similar game."

The Browns are 7-1 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Texans are 5-2 at NRG Stadium this season.

BROWNS AT TEXANS

When: 1 p.m., Dec. 24

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Records: Browns 9-5, Texans 8-6

TV: WOIO (Ian Eagle and Charles Davis announcing)

Radio: WKRK-FM 92.3, WNCX-FM 98.5, WKNR-AM 850 (Andrew Siciliano and Nathan Zegura announcing)