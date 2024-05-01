Fla. WR Chase Collier working on trio of Power Four official visits

courtesy of @jaxsns_visuals

The spring has been good to Chase Collier.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles School two-way prospect has hit the next level of his college football recruitment since the New Year began. On Wednesday, Duke became his latest scholarship offer. Vanderbilt was in at the end of April, preceded by programs like Michigan State, Kansas and several others.

Now, the rising-senior recruit is working on setting up Power Four official visit plans, with a pair of trips already locked in.

MSU will host the wide receiver projection beginning on June 14 and KU gets his trip started on June 19. A trip to Durham is in the works, too.

Collier, who also prefers to play offense at this stage, has been working on building relationships with the new coaches on his radar. The Blue Devil tender has him excited for the on and off-the-field selling points of the program.

"I haven’t been to Duke yet but from what I’ve been hearing from coach Gabe (Infante) is that the school is one of a kind and similar to my school such as academics and sports," he said. "The info he told me about Duke was good to know about!"

MSU offered during the first week of April and multiple coaches in East Lansing have been on the job since.

"I haven’t been there, either, but the relationship that I have been gaining with coach (Cordale) Grundy, (Sean) Levy, and (Courtney) Hawkins is going good," Collier said. "They are very serious about their players and have a good academics as well. I'm hoping to have a good time and build relationships with more of the staff on the official visit."

The Jayhawk staff jumped in with the offer just two weeks ago, but the communication has increased steadily with Collier.

"Coach T Samuel (Terrence Samuel) is a good guy and the way he told me about the school and how he handles his players was a thing I could keep in mind," he said. "The relationship between me and him is going good and wanting my trust is important to him. Hoping I gain more relationships from their staff..."

As a junior in 2023 Collier, who also has a 10.78 100-meter dash time to his name this spring, helped Bolles to another state playoff run in registering 571 yards and six touchdowns as a pass catcher. He also brought a kickoff back for a score in the campaign.