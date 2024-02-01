Fizik expands its Vento off-road saddle range with the Argo X1 – a perfect multi-discipline race-ready performer?

Vento Argo X1 saddle.

Fizik has added to the Vento MTB saddle range with its new Vento Argo X1 – aimed at mountain bike, gravel, and cyclocross racing. It completes Fizik's three-strong Vento Argo X saddle range, with this high-performance model joining the X3 and the X5 in the line-up.

We've reviewed many of the Fizik range of saddles and they have always scored highly with the Vento's cousins the Fizik Terra Argo X1 receiving a glowing review from Sean Fishpool, and the Fizik Tempo Argo R3 also receiving equally good praise from our Senior reviews writer, Graham Cottingham.

With the addition of the all-new Vento Argo X1, we would expect to see the same high-quality features and performance that's seen across the Fizik saddle range, and I had a look over the details to see how it stacks up against its competition in the best mountain bike saddles arena.

Vento Argo X1 saddle

The Vento Argo X1 is a low-profile saddle that has a transition from nose to wing, claimed to deliver an efficient pedaling performance regardless of a rider's position. It comes in two versions – 140mm and 150mm which is the width measurement of the saddle, and the total length on both models is 265mm. The X1 has a short-nose design, so has a shortened, but wider nose and rounded contours. Fizik says this is designed to deliver improved stability and support on technical XC MTB trails, but also give riders the option of a more aggressive riding position for XC, gravel, and cyclocross racing.

Claimed weight is 192g for the 140mm and 199g for the 150mm, and it's fair to say for the cost, they are both pretty lightweight. As a comparison, the similarly priced carbon-railed Prologo Scratch NDR saddle weighs in at a feathery 166g, while the SQLab 611 Infinergy Carbon weighs in at around 212g. The X1's siblings in the range – X3 and X5 weigh in at around 230g and 250g.

Side profile on the Fizik Vento Argo X1 saddle

The X1 is made from a combination of a fiber-reinforced nylon shell and carbon rails, and features what Fizik calls Wingflex, which means the side of the saddles flex and adapt to the rider's inner leg movement. So when the saddle is dropped it adds to control allowing smooth and fast movement of a riders legs around the saddle.

The comfort levels on the Vento Argo X1 feature a newly improved ergonomic cut-out, designed to relieve pressure on the most sensitive of areas, it also has a handy rubber layer at the bottom of the cut-out that blocks any mud and dirt coming through.

For a multi-discipline rider it looks like the Fizik Argo X1 could well be worth a look with some interesting race-ready performance features.

Vento Argo X1 saddle top down view

Pricing and availability

The Vento Argo X1 saddle is available now from Fizik and comes priced at $209.99 / £179.99 / €199 in either the 140 or 150mm sizes. For more information on all the Fizik range please visit Fizik.com.