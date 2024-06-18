Fixtures ANNOUNCED, 2022 UCL final REPORT, Reds watch Guehi - Liverpool FC news recap

Here’s our Liverpool FC news recap for Tuesday 18th June. The Reds saw Premier League fixtures announced and a report on the 2022 Champions League final.

Liverpool to play Ipswich first

For the fifth time in the last six seasons, Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign against a newly-promoted team.

Arne Slot will take his side to Portman Road as the Reds start the 2024/25 season against Ipswich Town in a game that has the potential to be problematic for the former Feyenoord boss.

Liverpool Flags & Supporters

Luis Diaz of Colombia

Leaked Liverpool 3rd kit for 2024/25

Ipswich are back in the English top flight following a 22-year absence after consecutive promotions. Kieran McKenna, courted by Chelsea and Brighton this summer, has the Tractor Boys playing some brilliant football.

Although we're still in Euro 2024 fever mode, the Premier League fixture list for the 2024/2025 Premier League season has now been revealed, and we know where the Reds will be on television when they face Ipswich Town in their opening game.

This season will be the first in almost a decade that Jurgen Klopp won't be in the dugout, and whilst pre-season fixtures aren't usually indicative of what may happen during the Prem season, it's going to be intriguing to see how Arne Slot preps his players for the biggest year of his managerial career thus far.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming TV fixtures for Liverpool:

French police slammed in 2022 UCL final report

Liverpool fans Champions League 2022

The actions of French police at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris has been heavily criticised by a new, independent report released in France.

The game between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed for 36 minutes as a horrifying scene unfolded outside the Stade de France in Saint-Denis with Liverpool fans pressed against perimeter fences and subjected to indiscriminate usage of tear gas on the part of French police.

Congestion developed outside the ground due to a failure of crowd control on the part of police, states the report, leading to mayhem ahead of the match.

Liverpool watching Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are ready to fight to keep hold of star defender Marc Guehi this summer amid significant interest from Liverpool and a handful of other Premier League sides.

Guehi has enjoyed a superb season with the Eagles and thrived once Oliver Glasner took over from former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson in February.

The 23-year-old, who was a product of Chelsea's academy, has travelled with England to Euro 2024 this summer due to his immense performances, with the centre-back shining during the Three Lions' 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday.

Reds close in on teenager

Liverpool are finalising the signing of highly-rated young Wolves star Alvin Ayman.

That’s according to The Secret Scout, which claims the 16-year-old could end up costing a compensation fee of £1.5 million if the deal is completed.

Ayman, who can play centre back or defensive midfield, is understood to have travelled with the Wolves first-team squad for a Premier League fixture against Manchester City last season although he didn’t make the matchday squad.

