Fixture Forecast: Best bets for Sunday's triple header of major finals

Predicting the beautiful game can be a fool’s errand, but fortune favors the bold. Yahoo Soccer has run the stats and analyzed the form books for the three major finals taking place this Sunday.

Women’s World Cup final: USWNT vs. Netherlands

Sunday July 7, 11 a.m. ET, FOX

The most competitive Women’s World Cup ever culminates in a blockbuster final in Paris: It’s the reigning world champions against the reigning European champions.

The Netherlands have ascended to the World Cup final in only their second appearance in the tournament, just a decade after their first international tournament entry (the 2009 Euro). The No.8-ranked team in the world breezed past their group opponents and eliminated Japan, Italy and Sweden to reach the summit.

The Oranje Leeuwinnen have incredibly loyal traveling support and the will of most neutrals behind them — but they will need nothing short of a miracle to overcome an incredibly dominant USWNT in Lyon on Sunday.

The U.S. came to France with some doubts over their supremacy. Would they get caught out on the break with their gung-ho high pressing style? Would inconsistent goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher end up costing the team dearly? Would a team in transition be able to bounce back from the nadir of their bitterly disappointing 2016 Olympics exit, at the hands of group stage opponents Sweden?

Jill Ellis’ side have answered all these questions and passed every test, arguably taking one of the toughest routes possible to the final. Sweden, who made it to the semifinals on the other side of the bracket, were dismissed with relative ease. The Americans successfully adapted to a more defensive mindset to eliminate Spain. They knocked out the hosts and co-favorites France in a match that many believed would determine the winner of the competition. And they served piping-hot Earl Grey to a momentum-filled England side to reach their third consecutive final.

(From left to right) Abby Dahlkemper, Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and the USWNT are favorites against the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final. (Getty)

There are risks that the USWNT let this slip, like they did in the 2011 final. There are potential injury concerns with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. But the U.S. are heavy favorites to win their fourth World Cup title (priced at a very short 1/5 with most bookmakers) and have already passed much tougher tests in France and England. Expect nothing less than a big U.S. victory.

Prediction: USA 3-1 Netherlands

Best Bet: There is no value in backing the U.S., but the Golden Boot market may be interesting. Megan Rapinoe is excellent value at 8/1 (with bet365) to leapfrog Alex Morgan (who has scored six to Rapinoe’s five). If the U.S. earn the right to enjoy cold Big Macs on Pennsylvania Avenue, who better to take the top scorer gong?

Copa America final: Brazil vs. Peru

Sunday July 7, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The middle course in Sunday’s triple serving of major finals comes from Rio’s legendary Maracana, where Copa America hosts Brazil will take on Peru.

South America’s premier tournament seems to come around with more frequency than Neymar transfer rumors (another edition next summer will be the fourth in a six-year span), but this final has elevated meaning for the Selecao.

After spectacularly failing to claim the World Cup on home soil five years ago, Brazil are desperate to make amends in a tournament they last won in 2007, back when the front line consisted of Robinho and Vagner Love.

Tite’s Brazil look much more formidable on paper this time around, with Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino combining to eliminate arch rivals Argentina in the semifinal — a match that Lionel Messi insisted was riddled with refereeing mistakes.

Peru, meanwhile, are somewhat surprise finalists. The sixth-ranked CONMEBOL side, who have managed just a single group stage appearance in the last nine World Cups, only won one of their group stage matches and slipped past the competition’s most successful team, Uruguay, by virtue of a penalty shootout.

Gabriel Jesus (9), Roberto Firmino and Brazil will try to win their first Copa America since 2007 on home soil. (Associated Press)

Having only scored three goals on their way to a semifinal matchup with Chile, La Blanquirroja were expected to be dominated by the team who have won the past two Copa America tournaments. However, the Peruvians upset the reigning champions with an energetic 3-0 victory in Porto Alegre on Wednesday evening.

“We were very intense and we deserve to be in the final,” said Peru captain Paolo Guerrero. “Now we need to rest and think of Brazil. It’ll be a very hard final.”

It definitely will be a hard final for the underdogs, who were, need we remind you, comprehensively beaten 5-0 by Brazil in the group stage less than two weeks ago.

The Selecao are undefeated in their last fifteen outings and have not conceded in their last seven. They will enjoy the benefit of a partisan home crowd and a front line that has scored seven times in its last three matches.

Brazil are bigger favorites here than the USWNT in their respective final (around 1/8 with most bookmakers) and could rack up a hefty scoreline.

Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Peru

Best Bet: Once again, there’s no value in the winners’ market here, so top goalscorer is a much better avenue. There are currently 13 (!) players sharing the accolade with two goals each, but Gabriel Jesus offers the best value at 6/1 with bet365. The Manchester City star scored his first competitive goal for his country in the semifinals and would, in theory, only need a brace against Peru to claim the Golden Boot.

Gold Cup final: Mexico vs. USA

Sunday July 7, 9 p.m. ET, FS1

As the USA’s rain-delayed Gold Cup semifinal victory over Jamaica approached its conclusion on Wednesday evening, the crowd at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium loudly chanted: “We Want Mexico!”

The fans were duly granted their wish, as the U.S. will face their arch rivals to the south for the first time in the final of the competition since 2011.

In denying Jamaica a third straight Gold Cup final berth, Gregg Berhalter’s charges put on their best display of the tournament so far: they moved the ball well, showed intensity that has been lacking from other performances, and showed promising movement on and off the ball.

Christian Pulisic and the United States are on a roll heading into the Gold Cup final, but a tough battle against Mexico awaits. (AP)

It wasn’t a perfect evening — Jamaica made it a closer affair than it should have been after the restart, and ended the Americans’ 482-minute streak of not conceding —but the U.S. have made their embarrassing tournament warm-ups seem like distant memories by winning all five Gold Cup matches. The defending champions also increased their winning streak in the Gold Cup to 10 matches.

However, the U.S. will be more than matched by EL Tri at Soldier Field on Sunday. Tata Martino’s side are on a nine-game winning streak and have adapted well to the manager’s possession-based high-pressing style.

The U.S. have won only one of their last four meetings with Mexico and have lost their last three meetings in the Gold Cup — including the 2011 final. The Americans have not beaten CONCACAF’s No.1-ranked team in the tournament since 2007.

Despite home advantage and their status as reigning champions, the U.S. are regarded as second-favorites in this one (they are around 3/1 whereas the Mexicans are roughly at evens to win). The Americans will certainly raise their game in Chicago, but they might not have enough to overcome a new-look Mexico side who have perfectly blended a younger crop of players with a dash of experienced names.

Prediction: Mexico 1-0 USA

Best Bet: Raul Jimenez to score first (4/1 at bet365). The Wolves forward has scored in four of five Gold Cup games, including openers in both knockout round matches.

