Fixing the NCAA's problems, Harbaugh & NFL decision, Arby's entry into Chicken Wars

While the NCAA oversight committee meets in Indianapolis, Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde try to fix their problems for them on the pod. What is the best way to schedule the football recruiting windows and the offseason as a whole?

The guys also dive into the Jim Harbaugh to Vegas rumors and the transfer window before reviewing the latest entry into the Chicken Wars, Arby's Diablo Chicken Sandwich.

