Fixing penalties isn't a snap when Miami Dolphins are undisciplined | Habib

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins have changed training facilities in the past few years, so it can’t be something in the water. Probably not in the air, either, thick as it is. The uniforms? I’m inclined to give them a pass, for reasons that soon will be clear.

The issue here, the one that Mike McDaniel didn’t want to have to talk about Wednesday — but when he did, he said a mouthful — isn’t the sexiest thing we could be talking about during training camp. Let’s be honest. Pre-snap penalties are the No. 1 contender for the title of Least Sexy Things We Could Be Talking About in August.

But let’s be clear: If we’re still talking about them in November, you’ll have a decent idea which direction the season is going. You don’t need convincing if you’ve ever heard a coach, a player or, yes, yourself wonder why it’s so bleeping hard for players to line up correctly and wait for the ball to be snapped.

“We couldn’t have emphasized it more this offseason in terms of, ‘This is what it is. The facts are the facts. You’re the worst. I’m the worst,’ ” McDaniel said.

McDaniel being McDaniel, he’d made his point with humor even though there’s nothing funny about the message. A day earlier, the Dolphins endured a sloppy joint workout with the Atlanta Falcons that included lots of practice in the art of backing up 5 yards. Wednesday’s workout was cleaner, but Friday night comes the first major test. Preseason openers aren’t renowned for crisp execution.

That McDaniel had to go on this rant isn’t a surprise. We heard similar rants from Brian Flores before McDaniel. We heard them from Adam Gase before Flores. Flores went so far as to introduce the “Takes No Talent” wall that players had to run to when they committed a penalty in practice. Gase? He moved onto the next play.

For what it’s worth, at least McDaniel’s message is being received.

“We have to fix our pre-snap penalties for us to be better at anything,” receiver Tyreek Hill said. “I believe us having referees out here is going to help us get better from that. I believe we were like 31st last year in pre-snap penalties. That’s bad, right?”

It’s the opposite of good. According to nflpenalties.com, the Dolphins committed 46 pre-snap penalties last season. That’s not only worse than every other team except two, it’s double the pre-snap infractions Miami committed two years prior.

“It takes all 11 of us,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “It makes it tough when it’s a move-the-ball period, and you’re marching it down and then when you do have a big play, you try to get a cadence because of a situational deal trying to figure out what the defense is doing. Like guys are tired, and it’s trying to fight the mental urge of not jumping and just locking in. There’s a lot of things that go on that entail guys with procedural errors and whatnot. We’ve got a lot of motions, we’ve got a lot of things that are nuances in our offense. So you’ve got to really be smart, and you’ve really got to lock in and listen for everything, so it makes it tough.”

Of course, anything that makes it tougher to execute on offense can make it tougher to stop for the defense. Earlier in camp, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio acknowledged as much.

“A lot of pre-snap movement, a lot of formation variation,” Fangio said of McDaniel’s offense. “They have versatile guys on offense, and they do a good job schematically with the run game and the pass game, marrying it together, just like everybody knows. And with those wide receivers, it’s a challenge. So it’s a good offense to work against.”

Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas agreed, citing Peyton Manning as an example.

“Peyton’s pre-snap was awesome,” Thomas said. “That’s why he hardly ever got hit.”

Dolphins offensive linemen know what McDaniel requires them to do. Now it’s a matter of doing it.

“It’s a lot going on, but we’ve got to do our best to try to fix that,” guard Rob Hunt said.

Buffalo loss just one example of the cost

The 2022 Dolphins were penalized 111 times for 881 yards. Bad as that sounds, it’s not the whole story. A false start equals 5 yards on the stat sheet but that doesn’t take into account big gains wiped out by the flag. Nor can it measure lost momentum.

The Dolphins touched the ball last in the wild-card game in Buffalo. Two pre-snap penalties inside of five plays ended the chance of forcing overtime. Trailing 34-31 with 4 1/2 minutes left, the Dolphins took possession on their 14. Skylar Thompson hit Jaylen Waddle for 25 yards. On the next play, Robert Jones was called for a false start. On fourth-and-1 from the Miami 48, the Dolphins committed a delay-of-game penalty. Although the penalty actually benefited the Dolphins — the running play they’d run failed — the next play resulted in an incompletion, sealing the loss.

It was ugly and disjointed at a time calling for perfection.

There was a time when the Dolphins were the shining example of discipline. For nine consecutive years under Don Shula starting in 1976, they led the league in fewest penalties.

"I'd get mad if we did something in practice," Shula said of penalties in 2018. "If you do that in a game, it's going to cost us. I wouldn't tolerate practice penalties.”

McDaniel went into Wednesday’s workout expecting more than what he’d seen Tuesday.

“If the goal is average, then I was super pumped,” he said of Tuesday’s sloppiness.

McDaniel talked about “complete immersion” in the plan and “conviction in assignment.” He said, “You pride yourself as a coach to produce a clean product for the fans to watch, and our objective is to go forward, not backward.”

Not 5 yards backward. Not backward, period.

“We’re very aware that we’re on the heels of being the worst,” McDaniel said. “That’s not acceptable. We’ll continue to work through it. There are days that are good, but it doesn’t matter if there are quarters that are good if you’re false-starting three times in the fourth quarter. So it’s something we’ll continue to get work at and it’s not going to go away. As long as you guys have your eyes open, you’ll be able to see how we’re doing.”

You, the fan, will, too.

All while you’re hoping we can move on from the boring stuff.

