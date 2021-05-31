Fixing the bullpen was a Marlins priority. The results are showing. Breaking down the group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan McPherson
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

First-year general manager Kim Ng made the goal clear this offseason: The Miami Marlins had to improve their bullpen. No questions about it.

Two months into the 2021 season, the results are noticeable. Roles are defined. Players are producing.

And, after a shaky first week-and-a-half, the Marlins’ corps of relief pitchers has quietly become one of the best in Major League Baseball.

The proof?

Heading into Monday, Marlins relievers are giving up the fewest walks per nine innings (2.58), are second in strikeout-per-walk ratio (3.39, behind only the Chicago White Sox’s 3.45) and have the seventh-best ERA (3.54).

Manager Don Mattingly has confidence in all nine of his primary relief pitchers, giving him quantity in addition to quality as he makes decisions once his starting pitchers leave the mound.

Here’s a closer look at each of the Marlins’ nine primary relievers and how they have fared through the first two months of the season.

Miami Marlins pitcher Dylan Floro&#xa0;(36) pitches during the ninth inning of an MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Monday, May 24, 2021. The Marlins defeated the Phillies 9-6.
Miami Marlins pitcher Dylan Floro (36) pitches during the ninth inning of an MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Monday, May 24, 2021. The Marlins defeated the Phillies 9-6.

High-leverage

Yimi Garcia

Role: Closer

Stats: 22 games, nine saves, 1.66 ERA, 23 strikeouts, five walks in 21 2/3 innings

Of note: Mattingly has always been high on Garcia, who he managed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014 and 2015 before taking over with the Marlins. Garcia, who primarily uses a 96 mph fastball and low-90s slider but also mixes in a curveball and changeup, ranks in the 75th percentile in chase rate (how often he gets a hitter to swing at a pitch outside the strike zone) and 69th percentile among qualified pitchers in strikeout rate.

Dylan Floro

Role: Setup

Stats: 24 games, one save, 2.95 ERA, 18 strikeouts, seven walks in 21 1/3 innings

Comment: All seven of Floro’s earned runs allowed came in two outings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and two walks at the Braves on April 15 and five earned runs on four hits and a walk on May 18 at the Phillies. Outside of those blips, Floro has been one of Miami’s most consistent relievers. He has allowed hard contact on just 27.9 percent of balls put in play — well below the league average of 35.3 percent.

Anthony Bass

Role: Setup

Stats: 22 games, 3.86 ERA, 15 strikeouts, seven walks in 18 2/3 innings

Comment: Bass’ stats are skewed by two shaky starts at the start of the season when he gave up six runs and blew a pair of saves. In the 19 appearances he has made since being taken out of the closer role, Bass has given up two earned runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out 13 over 16 1/3 innings — good for a 1.10 ERA.

Miami Marlins Adam Cimber(90) pitches during the ninth inning of an MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Miami Marlins Adam Cimber(90) pitches during the ninth inning of an MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Friday, May 7, 2021.

‘Flexibility’ among bridge relievers

Beyond the high-leverage trio, the Marlins have used four main players as their middle-inning relievers: Right-handed pitchers Adam Cimber and John Curtiss as well as lefties Richard Bleier and Ross Detwiler.

All four fill similar roles: Keep the game in check, stop the bleeding or pitch long enough in a close game to get to the back-end pitchers.

The strength of this group?

“I think just the flexibility,” Cimber said. “We have a couple guys with roles, but at the same time, there’s a lot of guys that just go in and pitch when they’re told to pitch, guys that will eat up innings and be efficient for the most part.”

Richard Bleier

Stats: 22 games, 3.66 ERA, 18 strikeouts, zero walks in 19 2/3 innings

Comment: Bleier gave up a home run in four of his first eight appearances — all on the cutter — but has held opponents to just three earned runs with 14 strikeouts over his past 14 outings. Perhaps his biggest moment came in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 4. He entered a tie game with the bases loaded and no outs and struck out the side. Miami scored six runs in the home half of the inning to win 9-3.

Adam Cimber

Stats: 23 games, 3.28 ERA, 17 strikeouts, seven walks in 24 2/3 innings

Comment: Cimber is the Marlins’ change-of-pace reliever with his sidearm delivery. He has also given the team length, with five of his appearances spanning more than one inning.

John Curtiss

Stats: 19 games (one start), 3.68 ERA, 25 strikeouts, three walks in 22 innings

Comment: When Curtiss’ 10.23 strikeouts per nine innings is the third-best among Miami’s relievers and he didn’t allow a walk through his first 14 appearances. Six of his outings have also spanned more than one inning. His hard-hit rate, however, is among the worst in MLB.

Ross Detwiler

Stats: 20 games (two starts), 2.79 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 10 walks in 19 1/3 innings

Comment: Detwiler, a former starting pitcher, gives yet another option for length out of the bullpen and both his cutter and four-seam fastball have been effective this year, holding opponents to a .143 batting average with 18 of his 24 strikeouts coming on the two pitches.

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender (80) pitches during baseball game against the New York Mets at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender (80) pitches during baseball game against the New York Mets at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Young guns

And then there are the two rookies who have flashed potential and velocity. They aren’t being used in high leverage situations yet but are trending toward potentially earning those roles in the future.

Anthony Bender

Stats: 10 games, 0.00 ERA, 11 strikeouts, one walk in 10 1/3 innings

Comment: Bender is the latest surprise find by the Marlins. He was playing independent ball during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and is now impressing in his first big-league stint. His sinker averages 96.8 mph and his slider has resulted in a 35.1 percent swing-and-miss rate.

Zach Pop

Stats: 15 games, 4.32 ERA, 20 strikeouts, six walks in 16 2/3 inning

Comment: The Marlins traded for Pop following the Rule 5 Draft knowing he would have to be on the active roster all season. The 24-year-old who is two years removed from Tommy John surgery has been steady, especially as of late. Pop, whose sinker averages 95.3 mph and slider has resulted in a 52.4 percent swing-and-miss rate, has given up just one earned run while striking out 18 over his last 11 appearances.

Recommended Stories

  • Hendrick Motorsports passes Petty Enterprises in all-time wins for team owners

    Hendrick Motorsports passed Petty Enterprises on NASCAR’s all-time wins list for team owners Sunday night, with Kyle Larson breaking the tie by providing the organization’s 269th Cup Series victory, a Coca-Cola 600 triumph at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Rick Hendrick, 71, celebrated at the 1.5-mile track located nearly the same distance away from his team’s sprawling […]

  • Tennis-Gauff embracing pressure and playing freer

    The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier with many predicting she was destined to become the dominant force in women's tennis. Gauff, seeded 24 at Roland Garros, will find herself in the spotlight again but says she will not be stressing. "I think I have been playing a lot freer, and I think you can see it while I'm on the court," Gauff, who won her first WTA claycourt title in Parma this month, told reporters.

  • Naomi Osaka to stop answering press questions at French Open over mental health concerns

    Naomi Osaka will not take questions from the media at the French Open after insisting the nature of press conferences impacts on the mental health of players. Japan's four-time Grand Slam champion said expecting players to answer questions after a defeat amounted to "kicking a person while they're down". The 23 year-old posted on Twitter: "I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros. "I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me. Osaka insisted the decision was "nothing personal" against the tournament and that she hopes the "considerable" fine she expects to receive will go to a mental health charity. The French Open gets under way in Paris on Sunday. Naomi Osaka's statement in full "Hope you're all doing well, I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros. I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes [sic] mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me. "I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well. I believe that he whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it. "Me not doing press is nothing personal to the tournament and a couple [of] journalists have interviewed me since I was young so I have a friendly relationship with most of them. "However, if the organizations think that they can keep saying 'do press of you're gonna be fined', and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh. "Anyways, I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity. "

  • Fantasy baseball pitchers to consider dropping: It might be time to move on from Noah Syndergaard

    You need to realize when it's time to move on. Fred Zinkie identifies which pitchers fantasy baseball managers should consider dropping.

  • NFL Team Preview: Colts have a star in Jonathan Taylor, but questions elsewhere

    Jonathan Taylor will be an early first-round pick in fantasy drafts, but that's where the certainties end for the Colts. Our experts examine the 24th-ranked team in our power rankings.

  • NBA: Celtics' Smart hopes for 'respectful' reception of Irving at Boston

    The conduct of fans has been an issue for the NBA this week, with five spectators hit with indefinite bans for "completely unacceptable" behaviour towards players and their families in separate incidents on Wednesday. Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19, was quoted as saying by ESPN https://www.espn.in/nba/story/_/id/31512569/kyrie-irving-brooklyn-nets-plan-just-keep-strictly-basketball-upcoming-trip-boston on Tuesday he hoped, "there's no belligerence or racism going on ..." Smart said he wanted Celtics fans to be "very respectful" of all players.

  • 76ers’ Tobias Harris on being underrated: ‘It allows me to lock in’

    The Philadelphia 76ers forward spoke to Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill about his reputation as one of the more underappreciated players in the game and why it fuels him on the court. Tobias joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of USAA, who is leading an effort to encourage Americans to offer a digital tribute to fallen military members this Memorial Day weekend by visiting PoppyInMemory.com.

  • Soccer-Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

    MADRID (Reuters) -Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect five days after his team were pipped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The Frenchman led Real to two league titles and three Champions League triumphs in two spells as coach since 2016. "Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as coach of our club," Real said in a statement.

  • Adam Vinatieri retires as NFL's all-time leading scorer after 24 seasons

    Vinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.

  • Tyrann Mathieu may have to write $1 million check to LSU

    Former LSU football defensive back Tyrann Mathieu might have to get his checkbook ready very soon.

  • Devin Haney on Jorge Linares bout: 'This is my biggest test on paper'

    WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney talks 1-on-1 with Kevin Iole about his May 29 matchup vs. veteran Jorge Linares.

  • Kyle Larson wins Coca-Cola 600 as Hendrick breaks record

    Kyle Larson put on a show in primetime on Sunday as he streaked to a dominating victory in Sunday's crown-jewel Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson led 327 of 400 laps, won three of four stages and beat runner-up Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to the finish line by more than 10 seconds. "Feels good," Larson said after getting his first Cup win at the 1.5-mile CMS oval.

  • Barcelona signs Sergio Aguero on free transfer

    Sergio Aguero has sealed his move to Barcelona as a free agent, as the Argentina superstar will link up with his close friend Lionel Messi again.

  • Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves ejected for attempt to injure as Game 1 unravels

    The Vegas Golden Knights could be without forward Ryan Reaves for Game 2 and beyond for his actions on Sunday night.

  • Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving charged with felony

    The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

  • With Anthony Davis out, are the Lakers in trouble?

    Davis exited during the second quarter of Game 4 vs. Phoenix with a groin injury. His status for Game 5 is up in the air in a 2-2 series.

  • How much money each player won at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    Jason Kokrak took home a big payday for his win, but check out what the rest of the field banked.

  • NBA Playoffs: Former Warrior Andre Iguodala plays 26 minutes off bench in Heat’s game four loss vs. Bucks, 120-103

    With the Golden State Warriors turning the page to the offseason, Warriors Wire is checking in on former Warriors across the NBA postseason.

  • With 'no freaking clue' where ball was going, Jordan Spieth struggles Sunday at Colonial

    Jordan Spieth struggled with all aspects of his game on Sunday and it resulted in a runner-up finish at the Charles Schwab.