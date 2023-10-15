Fix-Wolansky, Monsters open season with 5-2 victory at Lehigh Valley

Oct. 14—Right winger Trey Fix-Wolansky had two goals and two assists as the Monsters opened their season Oct. 14 with a 5-2 victory at Lehigh Valley.

Cleveland (1-0) scored the first three goals of the game. The Monsters held a four-goal lead going into the third period.

Jake Christiansen, Tyler Angle and Carson Meyer also scored for Cleveland. Brendan Gaunce had three assists.

Jet Greaves stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced in the Monsters' net. The Monsters had 32 shots and did not go on a power play.

The Monsters stay in Pennsylvania for their second game, against Hershey on Oct. 15.