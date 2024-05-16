How to fix VAR – our football writers propose a plan to repair the beautiful game

VAR is here to stay in the Premier League as it stands - PA/Bradley Collyer

Wolves are campaigning to get VAR scrapped from the Premier League next season but face a battle to convince 13 other clubs to back their resolution.

With VAR poised to continue in the top-flight can the controversial system be improved? Our experts give their suggestions on how to improve it.

Leave subjective calls to referees – and introduce common sense

There’s no chance VAR will be scrapped. The solution should be simple. Get every official in a room this summer and give them a stern lecture on the definitions of ‘competence’ and ‘common sense’. Howard Webb has his critics, but the problem is the message he has often delivered to VAR about minimising their interference has been completely ignored.

VAR was introduced to eradicate the absolute, undebatable howlers. Instead, it is interfering in subjective decisions like handballs, red cards and barely noticeable tugs in the penalty box. They cannot seem to stop themselves re-refereeing the game from miles away, and the supporters cannot tolerate it. Just stop. Automated offside should make a huge difference.

Beyond that, the message to VAR next season should be to keep a watching brief unless the mistake screams for a correction and leave all the subjective calls to the on-field officials.

Define ‘clear and obvious error’ to end era of the replay

The introduction of automated offsides will help in that respect, as will a change in the offside law that states there must be a clear separation between the attacking player and the last defender. No more lines on the pitch and zooming in to check if a toe is offside or not.

Getting a clear idea of what an obvious error constitutes is also key to getting this right. If it takes loads of replays, from a variety of different angles, in slow motion to determine whether the ball has hit the arm in an unnatural position, whether there is contact in the box, or serious foul play, then it is not an obvious mistake.

VAR was introduced to stop referees making howlers, like the infamous Thierry Henry goal for France against the Republic of Ireland. That is what it needs to be scaled back to.

Punish clubs for silly statements

It is not easy to say what can be done to help VAR in the Premier League, but here is one thing that definitely does NOT help it: ridiculous club statements, complaining about decisions that did not go their way.

These pathetic and childish statements do nothing but embarrass their authors, whip up nonsense conspiracy theories and contribute to the absolutely rancid level of discourse around officiating in this country.

No right-minded individual truly believes that referees are biased against one club or another. Referees make mistakes. It happens. Perhaps it happens more than it should, but that is life. Get over it.

Pause VAR and scrap ‘clear and obvious’ altogether

VAR is a serious problem for the game and needs pausing. Training the people who use the technology properly is crucial, so there is more awareness and knowledge of how the rules need to be implemented.

To ensure further improvement, the one aspect I would scrap is the “clear and obvious” factor – if it’s a foul in the box then it’s simply a penalty!

