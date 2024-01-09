How to fix and improve college football as 12-team playoff era begins in 2024

The arrival of the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024 ought to create big changes for the sport of college football.

The sport will ask teams to not only play a 12-game regular season and a conference championship game, but now a three- or four-game playoff sequence. This means a team will probably have to play 16 games, possibly 17, to win the national championship. That’s an NFL-level workload on college football players. It’s frankly too much.

We also have to deal with the reality of the transfer portal and the coaching carousel in December. Bowl opt-outs have watered down the bowl product, though the 12-team playoff will obviously make more bowl games elite events, which is a small-scale solution to a much bigger problem.

College football has a lot of reorganizing to do. Let’s go through the various steps the sport must take to adjust to the 12-team playoff era:

FIRST POINT: CHANGES COULD REALISTICALLY BEGIN IN 2026

Why would 2026 be the first year for these reforms to be implemented? Simple: The 2025 season is the last season in which ESPN is the exclusive playoff rights-holder for the playoff. A new playoff TV deal is being negotiated. Various new TV partners would all have a stake in the new 12-team playoff, and so various other adjustments in scheduling and television coverage could begin with the new playoff media rights deal in 2026.

BIG HEADACHE: CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES WILL LOSE RELEVANCE MOST OF THE TIME

In a 12-team playoff format, Oregon and Washington would not have needed to play a Pac-12 Championship Game to determine who made the playoff and who did not. Both teams would have been in the 12-team field. Same for Alabama and Georgia in the SEC.

College football needs to rethink the conference championship game idea. It’s an extra game for teams which will have to play three or four playoff games to win the national title. Shared conference championships are okay! There’s a better way to use these games as television properties. We’ll mention that next, below:

PLAY-IN GAMES

Alabama versus Georgia would not decide who gets in and who stays home. It would only determine seeding. Instead of having the usual SEC Championship Game format, the SEC could use the SEC title game television property as an occasion in which to put its No. 3 and No. 4 teams on the field. Imagine LSU playing Ole Miss this past season. The winner of that game might have had a chance to make a 12-team playoff. Bama and Georgia are split SEC champions, but the SEC title game television property would help a third SEC team play its way into the playoff. All the conferences should do this.

There is, however, an alternative plan for them to consider:

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

If conferences want to crown a true champion, the way to do it would be to have conference semifinals before a title game. This is another way of giving the third- and fourth-place teams in a conference a chance to play their way into a 12-team playoff.

Obviously, however, this kind of innovation would need to come with a tradeoff. That’s next, below:

REDUCE THE REGULAR SEASON FROM 12 GAMES TO 11

With teams playing at least three playoff games if they are going to win the national championship, that’s a ton of games for a full season. College football has to reduce the workload to some degree. The obvious solution is to reduce the regular season by one game, given that the length of the playoff will be expanding.

Here’s why this move makes a lot of sense beyond the simple fact of managing workloads for players: The reduced regular season would enable the Big Ten and Big 12 to move to eight conference games, in alignment with the SEC and ACC. All the major conferences would be equal in this regard. They haven’t been since the Big Ten and Pac-10 (Pac-12) expanded to nine league games.

Going from 12 games to 11 also means each team could have two weeks off, not just one, during the regular season. Managing workloads is really important. Moving to 11 games makes all the sense in the world. The money could be recouped by all those extra playoff games.

START THE SEASON IN MID-AUGUST

College football needs to start its seasons in the middle of August to facilitate two off weeks for all teams during the season. The mid-August start also means the 11-game regular season can end in the middle of November, which is important for the reasons we will lay out below:

REGULAR SEASON ENDS BY THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

If the regular season ends by Thanksgiving weekend, that gives coaches and players two weeks to adjust to the transfer portal and the coaching carousel. There needs to be more space between the end of the regular season and the start of the December portal-carousel window so that coaches, players, and their families have at least a little time in which to make informed decisions on where they will be next year. Right now, there’s virtually no time for any coach or player to make a decision. Choices have to be made right away. Everything is rushed and crammed into a few days.

Moreover, with the playoff beginning in mid-December, it’s even more important for the regular season to end earlier and give coaches and players some time off. If we’re asking teams to play 16 or 17 games to win a national title, they need some down time before the three- or four-game playoff.

FINANCIAL INCENTIVES FOR PLAYING BOWL GAMES WITH YOUR REGULAR SEASON TEAM

In order to deal with bowl opt-outs and the transfer portal, college football should create a structure in which players who not only play their bowl game, but do so with the team they played with during the regular season, get compensated. Players who opt out or who transfer to another school and don’t play their bowl game with their former team do not get compensated.

If players want to play for another school next season, they should be encouraged to transfer in the spring, not December.

The December portal window should be for players whose seasons end in November and who will not play in conference championship or playoff games. The spring portal should be for the players who go deep into the College Football Playoff.

SATURDAY COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

A Monday night title game is dumb. The next two years of the playoff — with ESPN as the sole rights-holder — will have a Monday title game. The new deal beginning in the 2026 season gives college football a chance to put the playoff game on a late-January Saturday. There won’t be competition from the NFL, since it’s late January. The day before the NFL conference championship games makes complete sense. This is an obvious and comparatively easy fix for college football to make.

MID-AUGUST MORNING FOOTBALL

If, as noted above, the college football season is going to start in mid-August, that means those early-season games can’t be played in the middle of the afternoon and searing heat. Play some early-morning games when the temperature is still reasonable. This leads to another attached reform, below:

24-HOUR FOOTBALL MARATHON

Remember this about mid-August football: August games sometimes go international. Notre Dame and Navy played in Dublin. There have been games in Japan and Australia as well. Mid-August games can be played in international locations where the weather won’t be severe. Having games in a lot of different time zones across the planet would facilitate a 24-hour season-opening football marathon in which games could be played in non-extreme weather.

Friday night games could be played in Australia, where it’s winter in mid-August. Play a late-night West Coast game in Oregon or Washington, where the weather is not extreme at 10 p.m. Play a Hawaii game at 1 p.m. Pacific time, meaning 11 p.m. in Hawaii. Play the Dublin (Europe) game at 4 a.m. Pacific time, at lunchtime in Ireland. Play an East Coast (ACC, SEC) game at 10:30 a.m. Eastern, 7:30 a.m. Pacific. Then play midday Saturday games in domed stadiums so that the heat won’t be a factor. Then play Saturday night games in regions of America (Oregon, Washington, Idaho) where the weather isn’t expected to be overwhelmingly hot.

This could be done.

PLAYER BONUSES

If we are going to keep conference championship games intact (which, as noted above, is not necessarily something college football should do in the 12-team playoff era), players should get compensation for having to play an extra game.

Similarly, if conferences adopt conference semifinal games, players should be compensated for playing in those games.

Players should get compensation for making the playoff, and then for winning playoff games.

All this stuff isn’t in place now, but should be for 2026 and the start of the new (and lucrative) TV rights deal.

ELIMINATE THE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD

The 12-team playoff era, which will require more teams and coaches to coach football in December, should blow up the early signing period. This should be such an obvious thing to do. Let’s go back to national signing day in February with no early signing period. We already have the bowl opt-outs and the transfer portal in December. Surely we can at least eliminate the early signing period and give everyone in the sport fewer responsibilities. In December, we should be focused on the playoff and the bowls.

FUMBLE OFF THE PYLON SHOULDN'T BE A TOUCHBACK

Okay, okay — this has nothing to do with adjusting to the 12-team playoff era, but college football should still do this. (The NFL should, too.)

It’s the worst on-field rule in sports. Do away with it, please.

