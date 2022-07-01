FIW Exclusive: Interview with newest Notre Dame commit, Cam Williams

The Irish scored a massive recruiting win when Illinois 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams verbally pledged to Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame. Having known Williams since his freshman year, I wanted to bring you a bit of insight into his recruitment and process. Here is an interview I had with Williams regarding his Notre Dame commitment.

What pushed you over the edge to select Notre Dame?

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A general view of Notre Dame Stadium just before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

CW – What kind of pushed me over the edge to select Notre Dame was just because I felt they had everything for me in terms of school and football and life after football.

Which coach did you make the biggest connection with?

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey watches in the first quarter of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

CW – I probably have the biggest connection with Coach Stuckey naturally because he’s the receivers coach and me and him have a good relationship starting to build up.

Which player or current recruit did you connect best with?

Hey @cam_will30, do you have anything important to do on Wednesday 🧐☘️ — CJ Carr (@13Cjcarr) June 27, 2022

CW – I connected best with CJ Carr and Jack Larsen. Us three kind of formed a quick bond after all meeting up at the Irish invasion a few weeks backs and it’s just been up from there.

Did you enjoy the process?

CW – I did enjoy the whole recruiting process… Yes, mine was quick, you could say, but I still learned a lot and formed many great relationships and got to do many things that not many people can do but maybe would want to do.

What’s the best part of your game? Where can you improve?

thanks @MikeFChen for coming out great seeing you! https://t.co/mNRfXBxjFe — Cam Williams (@cam_will30) October 18, 2021

CW – I’d say the best part of my game is my ability to go and get the ball. I feel like something I could improve on is always cleaner and smoother route running.

What would you like to let Irish Nation know?

Congratulations to 2024 WR Cam Williams (@cam_will30) on his commitment to Notre Dame. #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/DyCrtxemuA — Gus Ramos (@G1Bound) June 30, 2022

CW – I would just like to let them know that they’re definitely getting someone who’s going to make a huge impact to the program with all the right intentions and Go Irish!

